Roblox: Arm Wrestling Simulator codes (July 2023)
Codes for this Roblox game can be considered a cheat, as you can get wins with them! Of course, there are other gifts like free spins, Rebirth...You should just redeem active codes to get them.
Arm Wrestle Simulator is a semi-idle game where you are looking to become very good at arm wrestling. You can do this by improving your bicep power, hand strength and knuckle strength, using different tools to increase your power. A lot of this can be done automatically or by tapping loads. Once you have high stats, you can take on a number of different enemies in arm wrestling to gain some wins!
As this is a popular Roblox game, there are of course codes that you can use! Codes can give pets that give you boosts, temporary boosts to your power, or more strength depending on the code itself. We are featuring others like Hoop Simulator codes and Dragon Race codes but in case you're looking for something specific use the search bar at the top!
Active codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator
- 200m - 5% boost on all powers (Bicep, Hand and Knuckles)
- enchant - 3 Rebirths
- pinksandcastle - 1 Free Spin for the Rainbow Wheel
- Leagues - 1 Win
- noob - 1 Free Spin for the Rainbow Wheel
- secret - 1 Sand Egg
- gullible - 1 Win
- axel - 50 Wins
- Knighty - 4 Wins
- Trading - 2 Wins
Expired codes
- SORRY
- mrguyandcandy
How to redeem codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator
Finding the codes button is very easy in Arm Wrestle Simulator.
- On the right hand side of the screen, there is a circle that says Codes.
- Tap that circle to open the codes area, type in a code, and then hit Verify to redeem.
There is a bonus given to players who follow @axelmakes and @s1rknighty on Twitter, gaining a 15% boost, which is listed in this code section.
How to get more codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator?Unlike similar games, Arm Wrestle Simulator does not make codes based on milestones. Both of the Twitter accounts featured in the game release codes seemingly at random. Other influencers have also been known to release codes, which are often reposted onto the @s1rknighty's Twitter account. Others can also be found on their Discord, shared there for their Discord audience. With so many places to look, it's worth keeping your eye on this article.
