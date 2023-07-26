Roblox: Arm Wrestling Simulator codes (July 2023)

Codes for this Roblox game can be considered a cheat, as you can get wins with them! Of course, there are other gifts like free spins, Rebirth...You should just redeem active codes to get them.

Arm Wrestle Simulator is a semi-idle game where you are looking to become very good at arm wrestling. You can do this by improving your bicep power, hand strength and knuckle strength, using different tools to increase your power. A lot of this can be done automatically or by tapping loads. Once you have high stats, you can take on a number of different enemies in arm wrestling to gain some wins!

As this is a popular Roblox game, there are of course codes that you can use! Codes can give pets that give you boosts, temporary boosts to your power, or more strength depending on the code itself. We are featuring others like Hoop Simulator codes and Dragon Race codes but in case you're looking for something specific use the search bar at the top!

Active codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator

200m - 5% boost on all powers (Bicep, Hand and Knuckles)

- 5% boost on all powers (Bicep, Hand and Knuckles) enchant - 3 Rebirths

- 3 Rebirths pinksandcastle - 1 Free Spin for the Rainbow Wheel

- 1 Free Spin for the Rainbow Wheel Leagues - 1 Win

- 1 Win noob - 1 Free Spin for the Rainbow Wheel

- 1 Free Spin for the Rainbow Wheel secret - 1 Sand Egg

- 1 Sand Egg gullible - 1 Win

- 1 Win axel - 50 Wins

- 50 Wins Knighty - 4 Wins

- 4 Wins Trading - 2 Wins

Expired codes

SORRY

mrguyandcandy

How to redeem codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator

Finding the codes button is very easy in Arm Wrestle Simulator.

On the right hand side of the screen, there is a circle that says Codes.

Tap that circle to open the codes area, type in a code, and then hit Verify to redeem.

There is a bonus given to players who follow @axelmakes and @s1rknighty on Twitter, gaining a 15% boost, which is listed in this code section.

How to get more codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator?