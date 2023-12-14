Active Cabin Crew Simulator codes for December 2023
Roblox game developers are releasing many new codes with the holiday season approaching. If you are searching for all the active Cabin Crew Simulator codes, this guide post is for you.
We have tested all the available Cabin Crew Simulator codes and compiled all the working ones in the list below. You can use these codes to get a lot of free Skybux.
Active Cabin Crew Simulator codes
- airstairs - 1,300 Skybux
- service - 1,300 Skybux
- galley - 1,300 Skybux
- boba - 1,300 Skybux
- jetway - 1,300 Skybux
- badge - 1,300 Skybux
- pilot - 1,100 Skybux
- landing - 1,100 Skybux
- snow - 1,600 Skybux
- captain - 1,200 Skybux
These codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible.
Expired codesThese Cabin Crew Simulator codes have expired and cannot be used anymore. Bookmark this page and check back often so that you don’t miss out on free Skybux in future.
- turbulence - 1,000 Skybux
- paris - 2,000 SkyBux
- triple7 - 1,500 SkyBux
- evacuate - 1,400 Skybux
- airliner - 1,400 Skybux
- cruising - 1,000 Skybux
- mission - 1,500 Skybux
- wheelsup - 2,000 Skybux
- flying - 200 Skybux
- takeoff - 150 Skybux
- clouds - 100 Skybux
How to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes?
If you are new to Cabin Crew Simulator or haven’t used code before, don’t worry. Here is a detailed guide on how to redeem them:
- Launch Cabin Crew Simulator on your device
- Click on the play button and wait for the game to load
- Click on the gift button located in the bottom left corner of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Cabin Crew Simulator codes from above into the text box
- Press Enter or click on the claim button to get your free Skybux