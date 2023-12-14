Active Cabin Crew Simulator codes for December 2023

Roblox game developers are releasing many new codes with the holiday season approaching. If you are searching for all the active Cabin Crew Simulator codes, this guide post is for you.

We have tested all the available Cabin Crew Simulator codes and compiled all the working ones in the list below. You can use these codes to get a lot of free Skybux.

Similar to this one, we also have codes for Super League Soccer and Taxi Boss codes.

Active Cabin Crew Simulator codes

airstairs - 1,300 Skybux

- 1,300 Skybux service - 1,300 Skybux

- 1,300 Skybux galley - 1,300 Skybux

- 1,300 Skybux boba - 1,300 Skybux

- 1,300 Skybux jetway - 1,300 Skybux

- 1,300 Skybux badge - 1,300 Skybux

- 1,300 Skybux pilot - 1,100 Skybux

- 1,100 Skybux landing - 1,100 Skybux

- 1,100 Skybux snow - 1,600 Skybux

- 1,600 Skybux captain - 1,200 Skybux

These codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

turbulence - 1,000 Skybux

- 1,000 Skybux paris - 2,000 SkyBux

- 2,000 SkyBux triple7 - 1,500 SkyBux

- 1,500 SkyBux evacuate - 1,400 Skybux

- 1,400 Skybux airliner - 1,400 Skybux

- 1,400 Skybux cruising - 1,000 Skybux

- 1,000 Skybux mission - 1,500 Skybux

- 1,500 Skybux wheelsup - 2,000 Skybux

- 2,000 Skybux flying - 200 Skybux

- 200 Skybux takeoff - 150 Skybux

- 150 Skybux clouds - 100 Skybux

How to redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes?

These Cabin Crew Simulator codes have expired and cannot be used anymore. Bookmark this page and check back often so that you don’t miss out on free Skybux in future.

If you are new to Cabin Crew Simulator or haven’t used code before, don’t worry. Here is a detailed guide on how to redeem them:

Launch Cabin Crew Simulator on your device

Click on the play button and wait for the game to load

Click on the gift button located in the bottom left corner of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Cabin Crew Simulator codes from above into the text box

Press Enter or click on the claim button to get your free Skybux

How do you get new Cabin Crew Simulator codes?