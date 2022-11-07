Murder Mystery 3 codes (November 2022)
Promo codes are one of the best ways to get resources for free in video games. These are all of the Murder Mystery 3 codes that will help you unlock all of the most colourful items you can think of. Of course, we also have an explanation on how to redeem them.
If not, you can use the little magnifying glass at the top right and search for the Roblox experiences you're playing - we have covered most of them.
MURDER MYSTERY 3 CODES LISTThe foremost thing you should know is that the developers of Murder Mystery 3 are very active. They regularly release new promo codes, allowing players to get resources for free. Below is a list of all promo codes available to redeem right now:
- FR33C0D3 - Chroma Kinetic Staff
- 3MP - Chroma Kinetic Staff
- JR - Chroma Kinetic Staff
- W1Z4D - Chroma Kinetic Staff
- V4L3N - Heart Axe
- !DUCK! - Duck Knife Skin
- LOLPOP - free rewards
- D34TH - free rewards
- P1ZZ4! - free rewards
- 4000 - Chroma
- PINK - Icebreaker
- CHROMA4U - Chromalized Gem
- !H0LID4Y! - Christmas Wand
- H0L1D4Y - Santa’s Cat Pet
- TH4NK5! - Chroma Initiate
- BAGUETTE - Baguette
- EDW4RD - set of Big Scissors
- !CHR0M4LIF3! - Chroma Slayer Sword
- !F0R3V3RUSA! - USA Knife
- G4L4XY! - Galaxy Saber
- UEY743 - Santa’s Cat Pet
- OM837B - Mercy Knife
- !SH4RK! - Mercy Knife
- UEY743 - Mercy Knife
- NU47H7 - Mercy Knife
- IMASBN37 - Mercy
- FR33! - Mercy Knife
- DR4G0N5 - free rewards
- T1NY - Pink Mini Hammer
- SK00L - free rewards
- S0RR0W - Blade of Sorrow
- CH13F - Chief Gavel
- SL1C3R0 - free rewards
- H1DD3N - Hidden Sparkletime Pet
- C01L - Chroma Coil
- R3TURN - Box Cutter Knife
- B0X - Box Cutter Knife
- P1ZZ4 - free rewards
- FR33 - Teal Scythe
- P0T4T0 - Potato Knife
- UPD4T3 - free rewards
- !$LUCKY$! - set of knives
- S1L - free rewards
- LUG3R - Blue Luger
- $!C3LT1C!$ - Celtic Sword
- !T3N! - 10M Knife
- INF3RN10 - Infernal Axe
- INF3RN4L - Infernal Axe & Soul Knives
- M1DN1GHT - Midnight Scythe
- $!BL4Z3$! - Dragon’s Blaze Knife
- LUCK3Y - Lucy Axe
- $!CR1MS0N!$ - Crimson Trident
- ATHZEAISCOOL - Cupid’s Slayer
- D4RK!ED - Darksteel Knife
- P1ZZ4 - Pizza Sword
- PH4R40H - Pharoh’s slayer
- !R3D!! - Red Venom
- SK311! - free rewards
- GH05T - free rewards
- @[email protected] - free rewards
- c4rd1s - Deck of Cards
- PR1S0N3D - Blood Scythe
- CHR0M4 - free rewards
- V4P0R - free rewards
- 3DG3D - Void Scythe
- CH40Z - Athezea’s Chaos Edge
- !D4G! - Dagger of Dimensions
- Y3P! - Pegasus Pet
- N00B3Y - Oof effect
- [email protected]@ - Admin Gun
- WINTER - Candy Spirit Knife
- PDJ - PDJ Knife
- S3N - Sen Knife
- R41N - Rainbow Set
- MM3RETURN - Green Heart Balloon
- TH0R - Thor’s Hammer
- H3LH4MM2R3D - free rewards
- TURK3Y - Turkey Knife
EXPIRED MURDER MYSTERY 3 CODESThere are also expired promo codes in Murder Mystery 3. Currently, they're not working, but there is a slight chance they will work in the future. Just check the list below to find out about all expired codes in the game.
- BLOXKIN
- MINT
- SECRET
- CHRISTMAS
- GIFT
HOW TO REDEEM MURDER MYSTERY 3 CODES?
- First, you should click on the Twitter icon.
- After that, you should enter the code in the box.
- You need to click redeem, and the rewards will be automatically stored on your account.
There are various promo codes in Murder Mystery 3. Developers regularly add new codes to the game; some may stop working soon. Therefore, you should hurry up and use available promo codes while you can. And while you are here, make sure to check our guide on how to play Roblox on PS4.Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.