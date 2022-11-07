Murder Mystery 3 codes (November 2022)

Promo codes are one of the best ways to get resources for free in video games. These are all of the Murder Mystery 3 codes that will help you unlock all of the most colourful items you can think of. Of course, we also have an explanation on how to redeem them.

MURDER MYSTERY 3 CODES LIST

FR33C0D3 - Chroma Kinetic Staff

- Chroma Kinetic Staff 3MP - Chroma Kinetic Staff

- Chroma Kinetic Staff JR - Chroma Kinetic Staff

- Chroma Kinetic Staff W1Z4D - Chroma Kinetic Staff

- Chroma Kinetic Staff FR33C0D3 - Chroma Kinetic Staff

- Chroma Kinetic Staff V4L3N - Heart Axe

- Heart Axe !DUCK! - Duck Knife Skin

- Duck Knife Skin LOLPOP - free rewards

- free rewards D34TH - free rewards

- free rewards P1ZZ4! - free rewards

- free rewards 4000 - Chroma

- Chroma PINK - Icebreaker

- Icebreaker CHROMA4U - Chromalized Gem

- Chromalized Gem !H0LID4Y! - Christmas Wand

- Christmas Wand H0L1D4Y - Santa’s Cat Pet

- Santa’s Cat Pet TH4NK5! - Chroma Initiate

- Chroma Initiate BAGUETTE - Baguette

- Baguette EDW4RD - set of Big Scissors

- set of Big Scissors !CHR0M4LIF3! - Chroma Slayer Sword

- Chroma Slayer Sword !F0R3V3RUSA! - USA Knife

- USA Knife G4L4XY! - Galaxy Saber

- Galaxy Saber UEY743 - Santa’s Cat Pet

- Santa’s Cat Pet OM837B - Mercy Knife

- Mercy Knife !SH4RK! - Mercy Knife

- Mercy Knife UEY743 - Mercy Knife

- Mercy Knife NU47H7 - Mercy Knife

- Mercy Knife IMASBN37 - Mercy

- Mercy FR33! - Mercy Knife

- Mercy Knife DR4G0N5 - free rewards

- free rewards T1NY - Pink Mini Hammer

- Pink Mini Hammer SK00L - free rewards

- free rewards S0RR0W - Blade of Sorrow

- Blade of Sorrow CH13F - Chief Gavel

- Chief Gavel SL1C3R0 - free rewards

- free rewards H1DD3N - Hidden Sparkletime Pet

- Hidden Sparkletime Pet C01L - Chroma Coil

- Chroma Coil R3TURN - Box Cutter Knife

- Box Cutter Knife B0X - Box Cutter Knife

- Box Cutter Knife P1ZZ4 - free rewards

- free rewards FR33 - Teal Scythe

- Teal Scythe P0T4T0 - Potato Knife

- Potato Knife UPD4T3 - free rewards

- free rewards !$LUCKY$! - set of knives

- set of knives S1L - free rewards

- free rewards LUG3R - Blue Luger

- Blue Luger $!C3LT1C!$ - Celtic Sword

- Celtic Sword !T3N! - 10M Knife

- 10M Knife INF3RN10 - Infernal Axe

- Infernal Axe INF3RN4L - Infernal Axe & Soul Knives

- Infernal Axe & Soul Knives M1DN1GHT - Midnight Scythe

- Midnight Scythe $!BL4Z3$! - Dragon’s Blaze Knife

- Dragon’s Blaze Knife LUCK3Y - Lucy Axe

- Lucy Axe $!CR1MS0N!$ - Crimson Trident

- Crimson Trident ATHZEAISCOOL - Cupid’s Slayer

- Cupid’s Slayer D4RK !ED - Darksteel Knife

!ED - Darksteel Knife P1ZZ4 - Pizza Sword

- Pizza Sword PH4R40H - Pharoh’s slayer

- Pharoh’s slayer !R3D!! - Red Venom

- Red Venom SK311! - free rewards

- free rewards GH05T - free rewards

- free rewards @[email protected] - free rewards

- free rewards c4rd1s - Deck of Cards

- Deck of Cards PR1S0N3D - Blood Scythe

- Blood Scythe CHR0M4 - free rewards

- free rewards V4P0R - free rewards

- free rewards 3DG3D - Void Scythe

- Void Scythe CH40Z - Athezea’s Chaos Edge

- Athezea’s Chaos Edge !D4G! - Dagger of Dimensions

- Dagger of Dimensions Y3P! - Pegasus Pet

- Pegasus Pet N00B3Y - Oof effect

- Oof effect [email protected]@ - Admin Gun

- Admin Gun WINTER - Candy Spirit Knife

- Candy Spirit Knife PDJ - PDJ Knife

- PDJ Knife S3N - Sen Knife

- Sen Knife R41N - Rainbow Set

- Rainbow Set MM3RETURN - Green Heart Balloon

- Green Heart Balloon TH0R - Thor’s Hammer

- Thor’s Hammer H3LH4MM2R3D - free rewards

- free rewards TURK3Y - Turkey Knife

The foremost thing you should know is that the developers of Murder Mystery 3 are very active. They regularly release new promo codes, allowing players to get resources for free. Below is a list of all promo codes available to redeem right now:

EXPIRED MURDER MYSTERY 3 CODES

BLOXKIN

MINT

SECRET

CHRISTMAS

GIFT

HOW TO REDEEM MURDER MYSTERY 3 CODES?

First, you should click on the Twitter icon.

After that, you should enter the code in the box.

You need to click redeem, and the rewards will be automatically stored on your account.

There are also expired promo codes in Murder Mystery 3. Currently, they're not working, but there is a slight chance they will work in the future. Just check the list below to find out about all expired codes in the game.

There are various promo codes in Murder Mystery 3. Developers regularly add new codes to the game; some may stop working soon. Therefore, you should hurry up and use available promo codes while you can. And while you are here, make sure to check our guide on how to play Roblox on PS4.

