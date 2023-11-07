Roblox: Basketball Legends codes (November 2023)

Basketball Legends is an exceptional sports game on Roblox, and it's perfect for those who are a fan of basketball. One of the primary factors leading to its widespread appeal is its seamless gameplay experience, and you are sure to enjoy your time out there beating the opposing team while shooting hoops.

Over the period of the game’s activity, the developers have released codes for Basketball Legends, each of which can be redeemed for a special reward. Accordingly, these codes prove to be an effortless way for you to attain in-game freebies. In the section below, we have a list of the working Basketball Legends codes that can be employed.

Basketball Legends active codes

70KLIKES - free Coins

- free Coins 60KLIKES - free Coins

- free Coins Coinboost - 2x Coin Boost

With redeem codes having the tendency to expire, you must make sure that you use them as soon as possible. Once they go past their validity period, they will become unredeemable, and you won’t be able to get the rewards associated with them.

Expired codes

friday13effects

friday13skins

friday13banners

SPOOKY

40KLIKES

30KLIKES

20KLIKES

10KLIKES

5KLIKES

1KLIKES

SKINS

BOOST

LOBCITY

REWARDS

CHEESY

COINS

Sorry

Stay aware of the release of newer codes by checking this article or following the game on its available social media platforms.

Directions on how to use Basketball Legends codes

Don't worry if you aren’t aware of how to redeem the codes. The steps outlined below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Open Roblox on any of your preferred devices, and then access Basketball Legends.

Open Roblox on any of your preferred devices, and then access Basketball Legends. Step 2: Tap on the “Codes” icon on the screen’s left side. It is depicted with a “Star” icon.

Tap on the “Codes” icon on the screen’s left side. It is depicted with a “Star” icon. Step 3: Input the Basketball Legends codes and hit the “Claim” option. This will perform the procedure, and you will automatically get the rewards.

Aside from this, you may claim gifts on other popular Roblox games by redeeming Project: Tower Defense codes, Sea Piece codes, and Factory Simulator codes to name a few.