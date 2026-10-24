Friday Night Bloxxin' codes (October 2026)
Pick a song and train your fingers! That line pretty much sums up this game. You'll 'dance' according to the tune you've set up so long as you hit every arrow that falls down, or at least most of them. Of course, some challenges will really put you to the test, and most of them are here for completionists. I mean, hitting every key in every song? Come on! However, you can ease it up a bit by using the redeem codes that we have collected!
Here's a list of all working Friday Night Bloxxin' codes you can redeem to collect free points, animation and other rewards. Not only that, but we will also cover everything from how to redeem them to an explanation of where you can find even more codes.
We will also regularly update this list with new Friday Night Bloxxin' codes as and when they get released. So make sure to bookmark this post and check back often to take advantage of these goodies. We also regularly update our Combat Warriors codes, and Sonic Speed Simulator codes, so there's plenty of free gifts you can claim in different Roblox experiences.
Friday Night Bloxxin' codes
- THANKS4BEGGING - 1 Point
- PIBBYFUNKDOWNMOMENT - 500 Points
- NOMOREGAMEPASSES - Points
- WERESOSORRY - 2,500 Points
- AWESOMESAUCE - 1250 Points
- TINYUPDATEREAL - 500 Points
- HAPPY2YEARS - 500 Points
- TESTYOURLUCK - 500 to 1000 Points
Expired codes
- dsfgh7sdgfbhn423ynhu - emote
- GAMEOVER - free points
- ANNIVERSARY - free points
- HOGSWEEP - Hog.png
- INDIECROSS - free points
- THANKSMARIO - Mario Animation
- HOLIDAY - 650 Points
- SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS - free 1,200 Points
- MERRYCHRISTMAS - 750 Points
- OMGCODES - 400 points
- THXBOOSTERS - 800 points
- LAWSUIT - 300 points
- OMG2V2 - 500 points
- SONIC - 1,000 Points
- MODIFIERS - 300 Points
- 1M - 500 Points
- SUBTOCAPTAINJACK - 1000 Points
- NOMOREDRAMAPLSTHX - free Points
- BLOXXINISINNOCENT - 600 Points
- IFOUNDYOUFAKER - Faker animation
How to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin' codes?Follow these steps to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin' codes:
- Launch Friday Night Bloxxin' and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Twitter icon located on the top left of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Friday Night Bloxxin' codes from our list into the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free points and other rewards
How to get more codes?We will regularly update this list with new codes as and when they get released. So bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new Friday Night Bloxxin' codes before they expire. Alternatively, you can join the official Discord server to get codes directly from the developer.
Fisch codes (October 2026)