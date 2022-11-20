Friday Night Bloxxin codes to claim free points (November 2022)
Updated on November 20, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Are you searching for Friday Night Bloxxin codes? Your search ends here. Here's a list of all working Friday Night Bloxxin codes you can redeem to collect free points, animation and other rewards. Not only that, but we will also cover everything from how to redeem them to getting more codes.
We will also regularly update this list with new Friday Night Bloxxin codes as and when they get released. So make sure to bookmark this post and check back often to take advantage of these goodies. We also regularly update our Combat Warriors codes, Race Clicker codes, and Sea Piece codes so check them out for freebies.
Friday Night Bloxxin codes
- GAMEOVER - free points
- ANNIVERSARY - free points
- HOGSWEEP - Hog.png
- INDIECROSS - free points
- THANKSMARIO - Mario Animation
- HOLIDAY - 650 Points
- SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS - free 1,200 Points
- MERRYCHRISTMAS - 750 Points
- OMGCODES - 400 points
- THXBOOSTERS - 800 points
- LAWSUIT - 300 points
- OMG2V2 - 500 points
- SONIC - 1,000 Points
- MODIFIERS - 300 Points
- 1M - 500 Points
Expired codes
- SUBTOCAPTAINJACK - 1000 Points
- NOMOREDRAMAPLSTHX - free Points
- BLOXXINISINNOCENT - 600 Points
- IFOUNDYOUFAKER - Faker animation
How to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin codes?Follow these steps to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin codes:
- Launch Friday Night Bloxxin and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Twitter icon located on the top left of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Friday Night Bloxxin code from our list into the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free points and other rewards