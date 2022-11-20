Are you searching for Friday Night Bloxxin codes? Your search ends here. Here's a list of all working Friday Night Bloxxin codes you can redeem to collect free points, animation and other rewards. Not only that, but we will also cover everything from how to redeem them to getting more codes.

Friday Night Bloxxin codes

GAMEOVER - free points

- free points HOGSWEEP - Hog.png

- free points THANKSMARIO - Mario Animation

- 650 Points SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS - free 1,200 Points

- 750 Points OMGCODES - 400 points

- 800 points LAWSUIT - 300 points

- 500 points SONIC - 1,000 Points

- 300 Points 1M - 500 Points

Expired codes

SUBTOCAPTAINJACK - 1000 Points

- free Points BLOXXINISINNOCENT - 600 Points

How to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin codes?

Launch Friday Night Bloxxin and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter icon located on the top left of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Friday Night Bloxxin code from our list into the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your free points and other rewards

How to get more codes?