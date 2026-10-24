Pick a song and train your fingers! That line pretty much sums up this game. You'll 'dance' according to the tune you've set up so long as you hit every arrow that falls down, or at least most of them. Of course, some challenges will really put you to the test, and most of them are here for completionists. I mean, hitting every key in every song? Come on! However, you can ease it up a bit by using the redeem codes that we have collected!

Here's a list of all working Friday Night Bloxxin' codes you can redeem to collect free points, animation and other rewards. Not only that, but we will also cover everything from how to redeem them to an explanation of where you can find even more codes.

We will also regularly update this list with new Friday Night Bloxxin' codes as and when they get released. So make sure to bookmark this post and check back often to take advantage of these goodies. We also regularly update our Combat Warriors codes, and Sonic Speed Simulator codes, so there's plenty of free gifts you can claim in different Roblox experiences.

Friday Night Bloxxin' codes

THANKS4BEGGING - 1 Point

1 Point PIBBYFUNKDOWNMOMENT - 500 Points

500 Points NOMOREGAMEPASSES - Points

Points WERESOSORRY - 2,500 Points

- 2,500 Points AWESOMESAUCE - 1250 Points

- 1250 Points TINYUPDATEREAL - 500 Points

- 500 Points HAPPY2YEARS - 500 Points

- 500 Points TESTYOURLUCK - 500 to 1000 Points

Expired codes

dsfgh7sdgfbhn423ynhu - emote

GAMEOVER - free points

ANNIVERSARY - free points

HOGSWEEP - Hog.png

INDIECROSS - free points

THANKSMARIO - Mario Animation

HOLIDAY - 650 Points

SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS - free 1,200 Points

MERRYCHRISTMAS - 750 Points

OMGCODES - 400 points

THXBOOSTERS - 800 points

LAWSUIT - 300 points

OMG2V2 - 500 points

SONIC - 1,000 Points

MODIFIERS - 300 Points

1M - 500 Points

SUBTOCAPTAINJACK - 1000 Points

NOMOREDRAMAPLSTHX - free Points

BLOXXINISINNOCENT - 600 Points

IFOUNDYOUFAKER - Faker animation

How to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin' codes?

Launch Friday Night Bloxxin' and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter icon located on the top left of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Friday Night Bloxxin' codes from our list into the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your free points and other rewards

Follow these steps to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin' codes:

How to get more codes?