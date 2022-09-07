Can you actually redeem Roblox Slap Battles codes?

Roblox is known for having a lot of wacky and fun games to play around with. As most of these games are aimed at children, who love wild and funny things, the games mirror that. Slap Battles is one of these wacky, fun games! Within the game, you have a giant hand that you use to wack away everyone else on the island while trying to stay alive yourself. There are a few different hands that you can unlock, using slaps.

It’s just a silly, funny little game where you can end up at the top of the leaderboard if you get good at not falling off. Though there isn’t much else to the game, it’s brought a lot of players in, trying to see who can stick around the longest. There are also a few different arenas, some more challenging than others, for you to check out.

Slap Battles codes

You may be looking for codes to use in Slap Battles so that you can unlock more of these different hands. If so, this is the article for you.

Firstly, how do you redeem codes in Slap Battles?

Well, there actually is no way to redeem codes in Slap Battles, as the game doesn’t support codes. You will need to, instead, spend time playing and trying to keep yourself alive, instead of falling. From there, you can unlock different hands, and then will be able to last longer.

It’s just one of those games that you need to play, instead of using codes to bypass earning the slaps yourself.

