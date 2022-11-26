Airport Tycoon codes that will get you in-game cash (November 2022)
Updated on November 26, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Airport Tycoon is one of the best Roblox sims you can play. We will share a list of all the active Airport Tycoon codes that you can use for a lot of free cash to help you progress quickly.
We will regularly update our list with new Airport Tycoon codes as and when they get released
Active Airport Tycoon codes
- SHUTTLE - 200k cash
- PRIZE - 200k cash
- FREEGEMS - 6k gems
- NEWCODE - 300k cash
- USA - 300k cash
- 300MIL - 300k cash
- FREECASH - 200k cash
- NEWYEAR - 200k cash
- XMAS - 300k cash
- MILLION - 1,000k cash
- BONUS - 200k cash
- 365KCASH - 365k cash
- 355KFREE - 355k cash
- 340KCASH - 340k cash
- 330KLIKES - 300k cash
- 320KLIKES - 320k cash
- ATDISCORD - 50k cash
- JUNE - 300k cash
- CASHPASS - 222k cash
- WHALETUBE - 100k cash
- BLIMP - 200k cash
- 200MIL - 200k cash
- OSCAR - 123,456 cash
- BLOXYCOLA - 100k cash
- CLIFFHANGER - 100k cash
- INSTA - 50k cash
- MEGAWHALE - 40k cash
- ROCKET - 50k cash
- FIREBALL - 30k cash
- FREEMOOLAH - 40k cash
- CHIP - 10k cash
Expired codes
- 300MIL - 300k Cash
- NEWYEAR - 200k Cash
- XMAS - 300k Cash
- blimp - 200k Cash
- 365KCASH - 300k Cash
- UPDATE9 - 200k Cash
- 355KFREE - 355k Cash
- 340KCASH - 340k Cash
- 330KLIKES - 200k Cash
- FREEMOOLAH - 40k Cash
- 300KLIKES - 300k Cash
- JUNE - 300k Cash
- 20K - 300k Cash
- 2021 - 202,100 Cash
- HOTEL - 200k Cash
- UPDATE8 - 200k Cash
- TREAT - 33,333 Cash
- HALLOW - 66,666 Cash
- WARTHOG - 100k Cash
- UPDATE5 - 50k Cash
- S3LKRONS - 25k Cash
- USA - 300k Cash
- MERRYXMAS - 100k Cash
- ERACE - free Cash
- HALLOW - 66,666 Cash
- WARTHOG - 25k Cash
- UPDATE5 - 50k Cash
- TREAT - 33,333 Cash
- XBOX - 50k Cash
- 100MIL - 20k Cash
- 50MIL - 50k Cash
- BLUEWHALE - 40k Cash
- BOATS - 20k Cash
- MOBILE - 15k Cash
- SUSHI - 20k Cash
- AIRPORT - 15k Cash
How to redeem Airport Tycoon codes?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Airport Tycoon codes and get free rewards:
- Launch Airport Tycoon and click on the play button
- Now, click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Airport Tycoon codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free cash