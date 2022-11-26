Airport Tycoon codes that will get you in-game cash (November 2022)

Airport Tycoon is one of the best Roblox sims you can play. We will share a list of all the active Airport Tycoon codes that you can use for a lot of free cash to help you progress quickly.

We will regularly update our list with new Airport Tycoon codes as and when they get released, so don’t forget to bookmark this page and regularly check to get your hands on new codes before others.

Active Airport Tycoon codes

SHUTTLE - 200k cash

- 200k cash PRIZE - 200k cash

- 200k cash FREEGEMS - 6k gems

- 6k gems NEWCODE - 300k cash

- 300k cash USA - 300k cash

- 300k cash 300MIL - 300k cash

- 300k cash FREECASH - 200k cash

- 200k cash NEWYEAR - 200k cash

- 200k cash XMAS - 300k cash

- 300k cash MILLION - 1,000k cash

- 1,000k cash BONUS - 200k cash

- 200k cash 365KCASH - 365k cash

- 365k cash 355KFREE - 355k cash

- 355k cash 340KCASH - 340k cash

- 340k cash 330KLIKES - 300k cash

- 300k cash 320KLIKES - 320k cash

- 320k cash ATDISCORD - 50k cash

- 50k cash JUNE - 300k cash

- 300k cash CASHPASS - 222k cash

- 222k cash WHALETUBE - 100k cash

- 100k cash BLIMP - 200k cash

- 200k cash 200MIL - 200k cash

- 200k cash OSCAR - 123,456 cash

- 123,456 cash BLOXYCOLA - 100k cash

- 100k cash CLIFFHANGER - 100k cash

- 100k cash INSTA - 50k cash

- 50k cash MEGAWHALE - 40k cash

- 40k cash ROCKET - 50k cash

- 50k cash FIREBALL - 30k cash

- 30k cash FREEMOOLAH - 40k cash

- 40k cash CHIP - 10k cash

Expired codes

300MIL - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash NEWYEAR - 200k Cash

- 200k Cash XMAS - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash blimp - 200k Cash

- 200k Cash 365KCASH - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash UPDATE9 - 200k Cash

200k Cash 355KFREE - 355k Cash

- 355k Cash 340KCASH - 340k Cash

- 340k Cash 330KLIKES - 200k Cash

- 200k Cash FREEMOOLAH - 40k Cash

- 40k Cash 300KLIKES - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash JUNE - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash 20K - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash 2021 - 202,100 Cash

- 202,100 Cash HOTEL - 200k Cash

- 200k Cash UPDATE8 - 200k Cash

- 200k Cash TREAT - 33,333 Cash

- 33,333 Cash HALLOW - 66,666 Cash

- 66,666 Cash WARTHOG - 100k Cash

- 100k Cash UPDATE5 - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash S3LKRONS - 25k Cash

- 25k Cash USA - 300k Cash

- 300k Cash MERRYXMAS - 100k Cash

- 100k Cash ERACE - free Cash

- free Cash HALLOW - 66,666 Cash

- 66,666 Cash WARTHOG - 25k Cash

- 25k Cash UPDATE5 - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash TREAT - 33,333 Cash

- 33,333 Cash XBOX - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash 100MIL - 20k Cash

- 20k Cash 50MIL - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash BLUEWHALE - 40k Cash

- 40k Cash BOATS - 20k Cash

- 20k Cash MOBILE - 15k Cash

- 15k Cash SUSHI - 20k Cash

- 20k Cash AIRPORT - 15k Cash

How to redeem Airport Tycoon codes?

Launch Airport Tycoon and click on the play button

Now, click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Airport Tycoon codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your free cash

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Airport Tycoon codes and get free rewards: