Bee Swarm Simulator codes (April 2022)

Searching for codes to boost the growth of your bee swarm? You've found yourself in the right place. As always, we're on-hand to provide you with a bunch of Bee Swarm Simulator codes that will help you while playing the game.

This Roblox title is all about growing a swarm of bees, collecting pollen to make honey and lots more. It takes you on an adventure where you visit various places and make friends with bears. In addition, you will have to complete quests and challenges, all of which offer huge rewards upon completion.

There are also varieties of badges that become unlocked as you progress through the levels. If you want to know more about the badges in detail, make sure to visit the official club.

Now, let's take a look at the latest working Bee Swarm Simulator codes.

List of active Bee Swarm Simulator codes

ThnxCyasToyBox - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Baloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, 1 Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

DarzethDoodads - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Ballon, 1 Clover Field Code Buff, 1 Coconut Field Code Buff

walmarttoys - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

500mil - x5 Field Dice, x5 Gumdrops, x5 Wealth Clock, One-Hour Conversion Boost, x2 Stump Field Boost, x3 Bamboo Field Boost, Science Bear Morph

x5 Field Dice, x5 Gumdrops, x5 Wealth Clock, One-Hour Conversion Boost, x2 Stump Field Boost, x3 Bamboo Field Boost, Science Bear Morph PlushFriday - 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry , 1x Micro-Converter

1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Neonberry , 1x Micro-Converter MondoOutage - Micro-Converter x3, Moon Charm x10, Neonberry x1, Marshmallow Bee x1, Mountain Top Field Code Buff, Purple Potion Buff

MondoOutage - Micro-Converter x3, Moon Charm x10, Neonberry x1, Marshmallow Bee x1, Mountain Top Field Code Buff, Purple Potion Buff

Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

WordFactory - 1 7-Pronged Cog

Millie - 30 mins boost

Troggles - Clover Field code buff (30 mins)

Luther - Blue flower field buff (30 mins)

CarmensAnDiego - Rose field code buff (30 mins)

Dysentery - Mushroom field code buff (30 mins)

Jumpstart - Dandelion field code buff (30 mins)

Mocito100T - Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity, etc.

Cubly - x1 Bumble Bee Jelly, x10 Bitterberries, x1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

BeesBuzz123 - x1 Cloud Vial, x5 Gumdrops, x3 Jelly Beans



Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost: +300% Pine Tree

GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

Sure - 2.5K honey, Conversion Boost 30 Min, 3x Dandelion Field Boost

Connoisseur - 5 Tickets

Crawlers - 5 Tickets

Roof - 5 Tickets

Cog - 5 Tickets

Bopmaster - 5 Tickets

38217 - 5 Tickets

Nectar - 5K Honey

Buzz - 5K Honey

Teespring - 1 Marshmallow Bee, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Winds

Wax - 5 tickets and 5K Honey

Wink - 5 Tickets, 5K honey, Black Bear Morph, 7x Dandelion Field Boost

RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost (Join the club to claim)

1MLikes - Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff, Mother Bear Morph, Blue Boost, RedBoost, White Boost, Baby Love Buff, Melody Buff, Mountain Top Field Boost, Clover Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Boost, Mushroom Field Boost, Spider Field Boost, Strawberry Field Boost, Bamboo Field Boost, Pineapple Patch Boost, One-Hour Capacity Code Buff, Wealth Clock Buff, Ticket , Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops, Honey (Join the club to claim)

10mMembers - free items (Join the club to claim)

ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (Join the club to claim)

ClubConverters - x10 Micro-Converters (Join the club to claim)

Expired

RebootFriday

BillionVisits

3YearParty

SpaceReboot

BlackFriday

RebootPC

Buoyant

WintersEnd

BlackBearMythic

5mMembers

Strawbeary

FuzzyFarewell

Gumaden10T

BigBag

RebootXmas

How to redeem the Bee Swarm Simulator codes?

Launch the game and wait for the resources to load

Tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen

Copy an active Bee Swarm code from the list above and paste it in there

Hit the redeem button to instantly claim it

Enjoy your rewards!

