Roblox: codes for Haze Piece (November 2023)

Updated on November 19, 2023 - Checked for new codes

Haze Piece is an exciting and fun Roblox game you can play with your friends and have a great time. It is based on One Piece, taking numerous aspects from the popular anime/manga series, and integrating them flawlessly. The developers of the experience also occasionally release codes that you can use to acquire various items at no cost. This article looks at the list of Project New World codes that you can use to get freebies.

Active Haze Piece codes for free rewards

WOW325KMLG - 3x race spins, 15 gems, and a stat refund

- 3x race spins, 15 gems, and a stat refund NEXT300KCOOL - 15 Gems, 3 Race Spins and Stat Refund



- 15 Gems, 3 Race Spins and Stat Refund GEAR5TH - 10 Gems, 3 Spins and x2 EXP (1 hour)

- 10 Gems, 3 Spins and x2 EXP (1 hour) 275KNEXTLETSGO - 15 Gems, 3 Spins and Stat Refund

- 15 Gems, 3 Spins and Stat Refund 250KLETSGO - 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund

- 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, and a Stat Refund GROUPONLY: 10k Cash

Haze Piece codes provide free rewards like spins, gems, and more. Listed below are the active ones that can be redeemed in the game:

It is worth noting that these codes are currently active and may expire in the near future, which is why you must use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

SHUTDOWN4 - 30 minutes of Double XP

SHUTDOWN1 - x2 EXP 30m

220KLIKES4CODE - +3 Race Spins, +15 Gems, + Stat Refund

DRAGONUPDATE23 - +3 Race Spins, +20 Gems, +1H x2 EXP

WOW190KFORNEXT - +3 Race Spins, +15 Gems, + Stat Refund

145KLIKESFORNEXT: 4x Spins + 15x Gems + Stat Refund

WOWZERS125K: 3x Spins + 15x Gems + Stat Refund

LIKETHEGAME4MORE: 3x Spins + 20x Gems + 10k Cash

FREEX2EXP: 1 Hour Double EXP

THANKSFOR70K2023: 3x Spins and 30 minutes Double EXP

NEXT@115KLIKES

NEXTCODEAT100K

HAPPYNEWYEARS

50KLIKESOMG

100KFOLLOWS

XMASUPDATE2022

20KLIKESCOOL

XMASUPDATE2022

RELEASEYT

How to use Haze Piece codes

If you are unaware of the exact process of using the Haze Piece codes, follow the simple steps we've listed below:

Step 1 : Start by booting up Haze Piece on any platform you have Roblox installed.

: Start by booting up Haze Piece on any platform you have Roblox installed. Step 2: Tap the “Menu” button after the game opens. Then, click on the icon representing the “Twitter” bird.

Tap the “Menu” button after the game opens. Then, click on the icon representing the “Twitter” bird. Step 3: A dialogue box will emerge on the screen, where you may enter the working codes.

A dialogue box will emerge on the screen, where you may enter the working codes. Step 4: Finally, click the “Redeem” button. If the redemption succeeds, the rewards will be deposited into your account.

You will see a message reading "Expired" if you try using expired codes. Besides this, you can follow the developers on social media to be notified about the release of new codes.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena