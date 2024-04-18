Eat Blobs Simulator codes (April 2024)
Eat Blobs Simulator is basically agar.io but on Roblox. You start as a tiny blob, collecting and defeating other players to become the biggest blob on the map. Starting as a tiny blob can be quite challenging. Hence, we are here with the latest Eat Blobs Simulator codes to help you.
You can use Eat Blobs Simulator codes to get an instant size boost, giving you a headstart. Then, you can target other smaller blobs and eat them to quickly climb the leaderboard.
Active Eat Blobs Simulator codes
- SPRING - 25K size gain
- FLOWERS - 25K size gain
- 140KLIKES - 25K size gain
- EGGS - 25K size gain
- BUNNY - 25K size gain
- 130KLIKES - 25K size gain
- UPD20 - 25K size gain
- 120KLIKES - 25K size gain
- MARCH24 - 25K size gain
- 110KLIKES - 25K size gain
- VDAY - 25K size gain
- HEARTS - 25K size gain
- SNOWING - 25K size gain
- MOREUPDATES - 25K size gain
- UPD17 - 25K size gain
- WINTER - 25K size gain
- 100KLIKES - 25K size gain
- 90KLIKES - 25K size gain
- XMAS - 25K size gain
- BIGGIFT - 25K size gain
- CANDYCANE - 25K size gain
- SNOWMAN - 25K size gain
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - 25K size gain
- WINTERCODE - 25K size gain
- 60KLIKES - 25K size gain
- THANKSGIVING - 25K size gain
- THANKU - 25K size gain
- 55KLIKES - 25K size gain
- JOINTHEGROUP - 25K size gain
- WOAHHHH - 25K size gain
- HALFWAYTHERE - 25K size gain
- 50KLIKES - 25K size gain
- YAYMORECODES - 45K size gain
- QWERTYUIOP - 5K size gain
- 45KLIKES - 45K size gain
- 40KLIKES - 50K size gain
- HUGECODES - 55K size gain
- 30KLIKES -30K size gain
- 12345 - 15K size gain
- BRUHMOMENT - 5K size gain
- 24KLIKES - 20K size gain
- EASYSIZE - 5K size gain
- BIGCODE - 5K size gain
- BEHAPPY - 5K size gain
- AUGUST - 5K size gain
- 20KLIKES - 5K size gain
- 18KLIKES - 5K size gain
- 19KLIKES - 5K size gain
- ROBLOXDOWN - 5K size gain
- LIKES17K - 20K size gain
- UPD6 - 5K size gain
- SAVING - 5K size gain
- LIKES16K - 5K size gain
- PURPLESHAKE - 5K size gain
- TOOMANYCODES - 5K size gain
- URTHEBEST - 5K size gain
- 14KLIKES - 20K size gain
- JULY4 - 5K size gain
- FIREWORK - 5K size gain
- 13KLIKES - 5K size gain
- SUMMERBREAK- 5K size gain
- ONETHREE - 5K size gain
- 12KWOW - 20K size gain
- UPD5 - 5K size gain
- 2XDAILY - 5K size gain
- MEMORIALDAY - 5K size gain
- 10KLIKES - 5K size gain
- 9KLIKES - 4K size gain
- SUMMERSOON - 5K size gain
- 9KSIZE - 5K size gain
- 8THOUSAND- 5K size gain
- ALMOSTSUMMER - 5K size gain
- H8SCHOOL - 5K size gain
- UPD4 - 5K size gain
- 7THOUSAND - 5K size gain
- MOMDAY - 5K size gain
Expired codes
- There are no expired Eat Blobs Simulator codes at this time.
How do you redeem Eat Blobs Simulator codes?
Follow these steps to redeem Eat Blobs Simulator codes:
- Launch Eat Blobs Simulator on your device
- Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen
- In the new menu, copy and paste any of the active from our list above into the text box
- Click on the green redeem button to collect your reward
How do I get more Eat Blobs Simulator codes?You can follow the game's Twitter or join its Discord server to track new codes; sometimes, new codes are added to the game's description itself on its Roblox page. It can be challenging to track new Eat Blobs Simulator codes hence, we recommend you bookmark this page and come back later to find new codes.
