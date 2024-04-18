Eat Blobs Simulator codes (April 2024)

Eat Blobs Simulator is basically agar.io but on Roblox. You start as a tiny blob, collecting and defeating other players to become the biggest blob on the map. Starting as a tiny blob can be quite challenging. Hence, we are here with the latest Eat Blobs Simulator codes to help you.

You can use Eat Blobs Simulator codes to get an instant size boost, giving you a headstart. Then, you can target other smaller blobs and eat them to quickly climb the leaderboard.

Active Eat Blobs Simulator codes

SPRING - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain FLOWERS - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 140KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain EGGS - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain BUNNY - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 130KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain UPD20 - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 120KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain MARCH24 - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 110KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain VDAY - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain HEARTS - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain SNOWING - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain MOREUPDATES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain UPD17 - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain WINTER - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 100KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 90KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain XMAS - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain BIGGIFT - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain CANDYCANE - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain SNOWMAN - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain HAPPYHOLIDAYS - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain WINTERCODE - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 60KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain THANKSGIVING - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain THANKU - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 55KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain JOINTHEGROUP - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain WOAHHHH - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain HALFWAYTHERE - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain 50KLIKES - 25K size gain

- 25K size gain YAYMORECODES - 45K size gain

- 45K size gain QWERTYUIOP - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 45KLIKES - 45K size gain

- 45K size gain 40KLIKES - 50K size gain

- 50K size gain HUGECODES - 55K size gain

- 55K size gain 30KLIKES -30K size gain

-30K size gain 12345 - 15K size gain

- 15K size gain BRUHMOMENT - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 24KLIKES - 20K size gain

- 20K size gain EASYSIZE - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain BIGCODE - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain BEHAPPY - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain AUGUST - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 20KLIKES - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 18KLIKES - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 19KLIKES - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain ROBLOXDOWN - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain LIKES17K - 20K size gain

- 20K size gain UPD6 - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain SAVING - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain LIKES16K - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain PURPLESHAKE - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain TOOMANYCODES - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain URTHEBEST - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 14KLIKES - 20K size gain

- 20K size gain JULY4 - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain FIREWORK - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 13KLIKES - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain SUMMERBREAK - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain ONETHREE - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 12KWOW - 20K size gain

- 20K size gain UPD5 - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 2XDAILY - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain MEMORIALDAY - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 10KLIKES - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 9KLIKES - 4K size gain

- 4K size gain SUMMERSOON - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 9KSIZE - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 8THOUSAND - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain ALMOSTSUMMER - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain H8SCHOOL - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain UPD4 - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain 7THOUSAND - 5K size gain

- 5K size gain MOMDAY - 5K size gain

Expired codes

There are no expired Eat Blobs Simulator codes at this time.

How do you redeem Eat Blobs Simulator codes?

Follow these steps to redeem Eat Blobs Simulator codes:

Launch Eat Blobs Simulator on your device

Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen

In the new menu, copy and paste any of the active from our list above into the text box

Click on the green redeem button to collect your reward

How do I get more Eat Blobs Simulator codes?