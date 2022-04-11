Strong Pet Simulator codes - Free energy and more (April 2022)
Updated on April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Are you looking for the latest working Strong Pet Simulator codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Strong Pet Simulator codes that you can use to claim free energy and other rewards. So let's not waste more time and jump into it.
Currently working Strong Pet Simulator codesHere is the list of all active Strong Pet Simulator codes:
- 5MVISITS - one million tokens and ultra-energy boost
- 2500LIKES - 15k tokens and ultra lucky boost
- 3MVISITS - 500K tokens
- 500KVISITS - 20 minute boost
- TRAININGCODE1 - 30 minute boost
- TRIPLELIKESCODE - 30 minute boost
- ULTRALIKECODE1 - 30 minute boost
- 1KLIKES - 10,000 tokens
- Release - Use this code to get 250 Energy
Expired
- Currently, no Strong Pet Simulator codes have expired
We will keep updating this post with new Strong Pet Simulator codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find the new codes before others.
- Also, check out our Jailbreak codes and SharkBite codes
How to redeem codes in Strong Pet Simulator?Redeeming codes in Strong Pet Simulator is pretty easy. Here is a step-by-step guide for you:
- Start Strong Pet Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Twitter icon on the right-hand side of the screen
- Now enter any of the active Strong Pet Simulator codes from above in the text area of the new pop-up box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your reward
What are Strong Pet Simulator codes?Strong Pet Simulator codes are freebies released by the game's developer that give you free energy. They release these codes to celebrate special occasions and milestones.
How to get more Strong Pet Simulator codes?You can consider following the developers' Twitter account. They occasionally release new codes on Twitter. However, a much better way is to bookmark this page and check back frequently for new codes.
About Strong Pet SimulatorStrong Pet Simulator is a popular Roblox sim developed by Impulsive Heroes. In Strong Pet Simulator, you hatch pets that carry objects across the map for you, earning you energy. You have to get new pets, train them and make them stronger. There are plenty of new pets to unlock.
- Also, don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox redeem codes