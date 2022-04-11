Strong Pet Simulator codes - Free energy and more (April 2022)

Are you looking for the latest working Strong Pet Simulator codes? If yes, then your search ends here. We have compiled a list of all active Strong Pet Simulator codes that you can use to claim free energy and other rewards. So let's not waste more time and jump into it.

Currently working Strong Pet Simulator codes

5MVISITS - one million tokens and ultra-energy boost

- one million tokens and ultra-energy boost 2500LIKES - 15k tokens and ultra lucky boost

- 15k tokens and ultra lucky boost 3MVISITS - 500K tokens

- 500K tokens 500KVISITS - 20 minute boost

- 20 minute boost TRAININGCODE1 - 30 minute boost

- 30 minute boost TRIPLELIKESCODE - 30 minute boost

- 30 minute boost ULTRALIKECODE1 - 30 minute boost

- 30 minute boost 1KLIKES - 10,000 tokens

10,000 tokens Release - Use this code to get 250 Energy

Expired

Currently, no Strong Pet Simulator codes have expired

We will keep updating this post with new Strong Pet Simulator codes as and when they are released

How to redeem codes in Strong Pet Simulator?

Start Strong Pet Simulator and wait for the game to load

Click on the Twitter icon on the right-hand side of the screen

Now enter any of the active Strong Pet Simulator codes from above in the text area of the new pop-up box

Click on the redeem button to collect your reward

