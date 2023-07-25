Promo & Redeem Codes

Roblox: Hoop Simulator codes (July 2023)

What's so good about these codes? That you can claim thousands of in-game gems and gold by copy-pasting a simple code!

Hoop Simulator is a semi-idle basketball-themed game where you are looking to slam some dunks, by standing still and filling a bar up, before shooting towards the hoop. The game itself is very simple in concept, with making baskets being quite simple. You can gain combos and coins, and purchase power-ups. Unlocking new areas gives you different ways to enchant your basketball, which can give you more stuff per score!

As Hoop Simulator is a Roblox game, there are, of course, codes! 

Active Hoop Simulator codes

  • 10KLIKES - 2,500 gems and 2,500 coins
  • 5KLIKES - 2,500 gems and 2,500 coins
  • RELEASE - 2,500 gems and 2,500 coins

Expired codes

There are no current expired codes for Hoop Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Hoop Simulator

  • On the right side of the screen, in the top bubble, there is a shopping card basket.
  • Tap this to open a menu.
  • On the left-hand side of this menu, tap the bubble that has a bird in it - like the Twitter Logo.
  • This will open a Redeem Codes area, where you can type in the code and hit Redeem.

Where can I find more codes for Hoop Simulator?

Hoop Simulator, as you can see, is releasing codes when they hit various milestones - primarily game likes on their game page. You can see the next likes goal on the game page, in the description, and that is where the new code will appear until they hit a new milestone. Hoop Simulator also shares codes on their Twitter account, along with sneak peeks and update posts. In the future, when the game has hit a lot of their like goals, I am sure there will be some bonus codes thrown out, so do keep an eye on their social media channels and on this article!

