A Dusty Trip is a fun mix of survival and an endless runner. It has grown quite popular on Roblox recently. Like me, if you have jumped into the action recently and are having trouble figuring out how to build a van in A Dusty trip, then I have created a guide for you.

At the start, I really struggled to figure out how to build the vehicles (both Van and the Car) as the game offers no tutorial. This guide will make sure you don’t go through the same pain. All you have to do is follow the steps in this guide to build the van successfully and drive off on an epic adventure.

If you have just jumped in for the first time, let me tell you that you have to build a vehicle by placing an engine, radiator, wheels and other parts and then try to drive as far as possible from the starting horse. On the journey, you will have to collect resources like gas, water, and oil to continue driving, and you will also need to collect weapons to eliminate mutants that guard the buildings where you find loot.

How to build a van in A Dusty Trip?

Beginners find it very difficult to learn to build the van as there is no tutorial. You have to pick up the parts and place them all by yourself, which can be a bit challenging because there are no instructions. Some parts go inside the vehicle while others need to be placed outside and also finding the parts themselves is a task.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to build a van in A Dusty Trip:

Go to the backside of the starting house, and you will find the van (the van spawns at the back of the house, while the car spawns at the front)

Place all the four wheels (you will find the wheels right next to the van)

Place all the doors. Start by picking up the front doors and then place the side and back doors

Now go back inside the starting house, pick up the engine from the table and place it in the van (the engine goes in the middle of the front seats)

Grab the Radiator from the same table and place it down (it goes in front of the vehicle)

Grab the fuel can from under the table and fill up your van's gas tank

Pick up headlights and place them in the front of the vehicle

Optional Additions to the van

You can grab the engine cover and place it over the engine

You can also pick up a sponge and clean your car to make it look neat

Adding front and rear bumper guards is up to you

You can also choose to add the van's bonnet.

You will find the sponge inside the house, the rest of the optional parts are right next to the van.

How to start and drive the van?

Now that your van is built, it’s time to drive. To do so, you have to open the door and jump into the driving seat. Then start the engine and put down the handbrake and you are all set.

However, if the engine does not start, head out of the van and make sure the tank has gas in it, the engine has oil and it is properly placed. Lastly, check if the radiator is in place and has water. If these three things are checked, then the van should start.

If the engine starts but you are unable to drive, make sure that you have put down the handbrake and that no part is stuck around the van.

