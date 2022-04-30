Tower of Hell codes - free items and XP (May 2022)

Most games on Roblox have codes and Tower of Hell is no exception. So, today, we are going to be going through all of the codes currently active for Tower of Hell. Tower of Hell hasn’t been known to give very many codes, and actually doesn’t have any in-game code areas, like other games on this platform.

Vault Codes

Vault #1 Code: 69420

Vault #2 Code: 5164627

In the game, there are two vaults that you can make it too! Each of these vaults can be open with a different code, and give you an in-game item.

Previously, codes in this game have been made available to enter in-game chat, which is something that isn’t often used in games. This included a code for free membership, for 36 hours, through /freemember, however, this code expired in 2021.

Keep your eye out for more codes in Tower of Hell - and hopefully the developers will start to release them more often, so that we can get XP and other items in game. If you do see any codes for Tower of Hell, do use them as soon as you see them, as they often will not last for very long at all!

