SharkBite codes (April 2022) - Free shark teeth
Updated on April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes
If you love picking up your boating and running for survival in SharkBite, then you are probably also looking for ways to get free Shark Teeth! Well, your search ends here. In this post, we have compiled a list of SharkBite codes that you can use to claim a lot of free Shark Teeth, which you can then use to buy new boats and weapons. So let's not waste more time and jump into it.
Currently working SharkBite codesHere is the list of all active SharkBite codes.
- SHARKBITE2 - Rewards: 200 Shark Teeth
- 1BILLION - Rewards: 100 Shark Teeth
Expired
- SimonsSpace - Rewards: 50 shark teeth
- FROGGYBOAT - Rewards: 50 shark teeth
These SharkBite codes are time-limited and expire after some time. So try to redeem them as soon as possible. We will also keep updating this post with new SharkBite codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this post and visit frequently.
How to redeem codes in SharkBite?Redeeming SharkBite codes is a simple and straightforward process. But if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes before, then don't worry. We've got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in SharkBite.
- Open SharkBite and wait for the game to load
- Now click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of your screen
- Enter any of the active SharkBite codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to claim your rewards
What are SharkBite codes?SharkBite Codes are codes released by the game's developer that give you free Shark Teeth. They release these codes to celebrate special occasions and milestones.
About SharkBiteSharkBite is a popular adventure Roblox game developed by Abracadabra. In SharkBite you can become a shark or play as a human who, alongside their friends, tries to protect the boat from the shark using various weapons. After each round, you earn shark teeth that can be used to upgrade stuff.
