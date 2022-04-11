SharkBite codes (April 2022) - Free shark teeth

If you love picking up your boating and running for survival in SharkBite, then you are probably also looking for ways to get free Shark Teeth! Well, your search ends here. In this post, we have compiled a list of SharkBite codes that you can use to claim a lot of free Shark Teeth, which you can then use to buy new boats and weapons. So let's not waste more time and jump into it.

Currently working SharkBite codes

SHARKBITE2 - Rewards: 200 Shark Teeth

- Rewards: 200 Shark Teeth 1BILLION - Rewards: 100 Shark Teeth

Expired

SimonsSpace - Rewards: 50 shark teeth

- Rewards: 50 shark teeth FROGGYBOAT - Rewards: 50 shark teeth

These SharkBite codes are time-limited and expire after some time. So try to redeem them as soon as possible. We will also keep updating this post with new SharkBite codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this post and visit frequently.

How to redeem codes in SharkBite?

Open SharkBite and wait for the game to load

Now click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of your screen

Enter any of the active SharkBite codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to claim your rewards

Redeeming SharkBite codes is a simple and straightforward process. But if you are new to the game or haven't redeemed codes before, then don't worry. We've got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in SharkBite.

