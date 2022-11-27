Hospital Tycoon codes for free cash and boosts (November 2022)

Hospital Tycoon is a popular Roblox simulator where you have to build and run a hospital. If you play it regularly and are looking for the latest working Hospital Tycoon codes that you can use to get free cash and boosts, then your search ends here. We will share with you a list of all active Hospital Tycoon codes.

Active Hospital Tycoon codes

350K - 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

- 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost WORKER - Double Cash Boost

- Double Cash Boost 250K - 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

- 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost GENERATOR - 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

- 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost NPC - 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

- 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost LOOTER - 2 Free Loot Boxes

- 2 Free Loot Boxes LUCKY - Double Cash Boost

- Double Cash Boost BOUNCY - Double Jump Power

- Double Jump Power HEALTH - Double Health

- Double Health POWER - Double Damage

- Double Damage Speedy - 2x Speed for 5 minutes

Expired codes

PET - 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

- 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost 150K - Double Cast Boost for 15 minutes

- Double Cast Boost for 15 minutes 100K - Double Cast Boost for 10 minutes

- Double Cast Boost for 10 minutes GOLDEN - Golden Pistol

- Golden Pistol 10K - 2x Speed & Jump Power

- 2x Speed & Jump Power ROBLOXDOWN - 15 minutes 2x Cash Boost

- 15 minutes 2x Cash Boost 5K - 2x Cash Boost

- 2x Cash Boost 1K - 2x Cash Boost

We will keep updating this post with new Hospital Tycoon codes as and when they are released. So, don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find the latest Hospital Tycoon codes before others.

How to redeem Hospital Tycoon codes?

Open Hospital Tycoon and wait for it to load

Click on the green gift icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Hospital Tycoon from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your free reward

About Hospital Tycoon