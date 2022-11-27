Hospital Tycoon codes for free cash and boosts (November 2022)
Updated on November 27, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Hospital Tycoon is a popular Roblox simulator where you have to build and run a hospital. If you play it regularly and are looking for the latest working Hospital Tycoon codes that you can use to get free cash and boosts, then your search ends here. We will share with you a list of all active Hospital Tycoon codes.
Active Hospital Tycoon codes
- 350K - 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost
- WORKER - Double Cash Boost
- 250K - 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost
- GENERATOR - 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost
- NPC - 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost
- LOOTER - 2 Free Loot Boxes
- LUCKY - Double Cash Boost
- BOUNCY - Double Jump Power
- HEALTH - Double Health
- POWER - Double Damage
- Speedy - 2x Speed for 5 minutes
Expired codes
- PET - 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost
- 150K - Double Cast Boost for 15 minutes
- 100K - Double Cast Boost for 10 minutes
- GOLDEN - Golden Pistol
- 10K - 2x Speed & Jump Power
- ROBLOXDOWN - 15 minutes 2x Cash Boost
- 5K - 2x Cash Boost
- 1K - 2x Cash Boost
How to redeem Hospital Tycoon codes?Redeeming codes in Hospital Tycoon is super easy. Here is how to do it:
- Open Hospital Tycoon and wait for it to load
- Click on the green gift icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Hospital Tycoon from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free reward