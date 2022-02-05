King Legacy codes (February 2022)
Cash, gems and other free items redeemable through the King Legacy codes
Updated on February 06th, 2022 - Added one new code.
We will help you get started with your sea adventure as we have gathered these King Legacy codes that will assist you in maintaining your in-game inventory.
At some point, you might feel that the in-game progress is quite slow and becomes a tad boring. In such cases, King Legacy codes give a significant boost since they give you a lot of valuable items which help to complete certain missions or tasks.
Active King Legacy codes
- Update3_17 - 3 gems
- Update3 - 3 Gems
- 550KLIKES - Stat reset
- THXFOR1BVISIT - 3 Gems
- 1MFAV - Five gems
- Peodiz - 100 000 Beli
- DinoxLive - 100 000 Beli
Expired codes
- 500KLIKES
- 300KLIKES
- Update2_5
- Update2_17
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- GasGas
- KingPieceComeBack
- REDBIRD
- NewDragon
- Brachio
- 150KLIKES
- 200MVISITS
- 300KFAV
- UpdateGem
- 20MVisit
- 22kLike
- 23kLike
- 26kLikes
- 35MVisit
- 45KLIKES
- 45MVISIT
- 50KLIKES
- 60MVISITS
- 70KLIKES
- 80MVISITS
- 90KFavorites
- 100KFAV
- BeckComeBack
- BestEvil
- Makalov
- Merry Christmas
- MIUMA
- OpOp
- Peerapat
- QuakeQuake
- Shadow
- Snow
- String
- TanTaiGaming
- Threeramate
How to redeem King Legacy codes?
- Open the game and head to the menu on the top left side of the screen
- Wait for a new section to pop up which will ask you to enter the code
- Copy one of the active King Legacy codes above
- Paste it inside the box and tap on confirm
- Enjoy your rewards!
