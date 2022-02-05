Promo & Redeem Codes

King Legacy codes (February 2022)

Cash, gems and other free items redeemable through the King Legacy codes

King Legacy codes (February 2022)
By Suchit Mohanty
|
iOS + Android
| King Legacy
Updated on February 06th, 2022 -  Added one new code.

We will help you get started with your sea adventure as we have gathered these King Legacy codes that will assist you in maintaining your in-game inventory.

At some point, you might feel that the in-game progress is quite slow and becomes a tad boring. In such cases, King Legacy codes give a significant boost since they give you a lot of valuable items which help to complete certain missions or tasks.

King Legacy codes burning character

Active King Legacy codes

  • Update3_17 - 3 gems
  • Update3 - 3 Gems
  • 550KLIKES - Stat reset
  • THXFOR1BVISIT - 3 Gems
  • 1MFAV - Five gems 
  • Peodiz - 100 000 Beli
  • DinoxLive - 100 000 Beli

Expired codes

  • 500KLIKES 
  • 300KLIKES 
  • Update2_5 
  • Update2_17
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN 
  • GasGas 
  • KingPieceComeBack 
  • REDBIRD 
  • NewDragon 
  • Brachio 
  • 150KLIKES 
  • 200MVISITS
  • 300KFAV 
  • UpdateGem
  • 20MVisit
  • 22kLike
  • 23kLike
  • 26kLikes
  • 35MVisit
  • 45KLIKES
  • 45MVISIT
  • 50KLIKES
  • 60MVISITS
  • 70KLIKES
  • 80MVISITS
  • 90KFavorites
  • 100KFAV
  • BeckComeBack
  • BestEvil
  • Makalov
  • Merry Christmas
  • MIUMA
  • OpOp
  • Peerapat
  • QuakeQuake
  • Shadow
  • Snow
  • String
  • TanTaiGaming
  • Threeramate

How to redeem King Legacy codes?

  • Open the game and head to the menu on the top left side of the screen
  • Wait for a new section to pop up which will ask you to enter the code
  • Copy one of the active King Legacy codes above
  • Paste it inside the box and tap on confirm
  • Enjoy your rewards!

If you find this useful, make sure to bookmark us and trawl through our website as we have tons of codes for multiple Roblox games. Take a look at some of them down here.