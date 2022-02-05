King Legacy codes (February 2022)

Cash, gems and other free items redeemable through the King Legacy codes

Added one new code.

We will help you get started with your sea adventure as we have gathered these King Legacy codes that will assist you in maintaining your in-game inventory.

At some point, you might feel that the in-game progress is quite slow and becomes a tad boring. In such cases, King Legacy codes give a significant boost since they give you a lot of valuable items which help to complete certain missions or tasks.

Active King Legacy codes

Update3_17 - 3 gems

- 3 gems Update3 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 550KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset THXFOR1BVISIT - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 1MFAV - Five gems

- Five gems Peodiz - 100 000 Beli

- 100 000 Beli DinoxLive - 100 000 Beli

Expired codes

500KLIKES

300KLIKES

Update2_5



Update2_17

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN



GasGas



KingPieceComeBack



REDBIRD

NewDragon

Brachio

150KLIKES

200MVISITS

300KFAV

UpdateGem

20MVisit

22kLike

23kLike

26kLikes

35MVisit

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

50KLIKES

60MVISITS

70KLIKES

80MVISITS

90KFavorites

100KFAV

BeckComeBack

BestEvil

Makalov

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

OpOp

Peerapat

QuakeQuake

Shadow

Snow

String

TanTaiGaming

Threeramate

How to redeem King Legacy codes?

Open the game and head to the menu on the top left side of the screen

Wait for a new section to pop up which will ask you to enter the code

Copy one of the active King Legacy codes above

Paste it inside the box and tap on confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

If you find this useful, make sure to bookmark us and trawl through our website as we have tons of codes for multiple Roblox games. Take a look at some of them down here.