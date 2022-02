Anime Mania codes - claim the gems and gold (February 2022)

Copy and redeem any of the active Anime Mania codes

Checked for new redeem codes

In this article, we’re listing all of the active and updated Anime Mania codes along with the easiest steps to claim them.

What makes Anime Mania different from other games in the genre is its content. Yes, this Roblox title features a number of hit animes in a single game. It has 12 famous animes which include Naruto, One Piece and Bleach, to name a few.

In-game all you have to do is select your favourite anime and enjoy the story by completing anime-themed stages. As this is a Roblox title, undoubtedly there are a lot of freebies like gems and gold that can be claimed by redeeming codes.

Active Anime Mania codes

IFOLLOWEDYOU - redeem code to get free gems

Expired

SPGBlackStar

Miracle

MHARelease?

Aricku atlastZerO

Dessi

animeMANIAHYPE

ibeMaine StarCodeBenni

REAPERUPDATE!!

FIXITROBLOX

100K!

ibeMaine

OffClan

OFFSM00K

OffMeno

HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE

animeMANIAHYPE

FOLLOWERSONLY

STRESSTEST

TWITTEREYES

maruto2?

HWYT

IFOLLOWYOU!

SORRYABOUTTHAT

1PIECE

100MILVISITS

EtherealMiracool

JOJOUPDATE

etherealmiraclE

REAPER?

bugsFIX

What are Anime Mania codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Launch the game and wait for the home screen of the game to load up

Head to the Codes tab which can be found in the bottom corner on the left side of the screen

Copy one of the redeem codes from our list above and paste it into the box

Hit the submit button to instantly grab the rewards

Just like any other Roblox codes , including the Blox Fruits codes My Hero Mania codes and many others, Anime Mania codes contain valuable free items which include Gold, Gem and lots more.Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes.

How to get more Anime Mania codes?

One of the easiest ways is to bookmark this page as we endeavour to frequently update our page with fresh redeem codes. You can also head to the official Twitter account of the developer where redeem codes are sent out regularly. Make sure to claim them quickly though as these codes expire after a few redemptions.