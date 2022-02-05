Monster Legends codes - get your free gems
Here you will find a list of every available Roblox Monster Legends code, and how you can redeem them.
Currently working Monster Legends codes
- SOULS – 250 Gems
- UPDATE3 – 200 Gems
- DUNGEONS – 150 Gems
- 150KVISITS – 150 Gems
- LUA – 150 Gems
Monster Legends expired codes
- SAVAGE – 100 Gems
- POWERFUL – 500 Gems
How to redeem the Monster Legends codes?If you are not sure how to redeem Monster Legends codes, don't worry, we've got you covered! It's super easy, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Log into Roblox and launch the game
- Once you are in the game lobby, look for a bird icon (Twitter) on the right of the screen and tap on it.
- Enter one of the Monster Legends codes from our list and tap 'Redeem'
- That's all!
Looking for more?You can join SoulBinder Games' Discord server, and find out all the latest news about the game. Also, you can follow AverageLua on Twitter for new Monster Legends codes. The easiest way would be to just visit this page often, as we will update our list whenever a new code is released.
About the gameMonster Legends is a fighting game, developed by SoulBinder Games. It was released on 1/5/2021, and as of today, it has over 460k visits.
Robloxians must take down various powerful enemies with their sword to earn 'Souls' and EXP. In the world of Monster Legends, Souls can be exchanged for coins, and with those, players can buy DNA, so they can upgrade their abilities. As they progress further into their adventure, they will unlock new worlds to explore and even stronger enemies will stand in their way. To increase their stats, they can use Gems to obtain various pets!
