Monster Legends codes - get your free gems

Currently working Monster Legends codes

SOULS – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems UPDATE3 – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems DUNGEONS – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems 150KVISITS – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems LUA – 150 Gems

Monster Legends expired codes

SAVAGE – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems POWERFUL – 500 Gems

How to redeem the Monster Legends codes?

Log into Roblox and launch the game

Once you are in the game lobby, look for a bird icon (Twitter) on the right of the screen and tap on it.

Enter one of the Monster Legends codes from our list and tap 'Redeem'

That's all!

If you are not sure how to redeem Monster Legends codes, don't worry, we've got you covered! It's super easy, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

About the game

Monster Legends is a fighting game, developed by. It was released on 1/5/2021, and as of today, it has over 460k visits.

Robloxians must take down various powerful enemies with their sword to earn 'Souls' and EXP. In the world of Monster Legends, Souls can be exchanged for coins, and with those, players can buy DNA, so they can upgrade their abilities. As they progress further into their adventure, they will unlock new worlds to explore and even stronger enemies will stand in their way. To increase their stats, they can use Gems to obtain various pets!