Roblox Tapping Simulator codes for boosts (November 2022)

Tapping Simulator is a popular Roblox adventure game where you click on the screen to get taps and use them to collect, hatch and trade mythical pets. The latest update has just arrived, bringing in a trade plaza, a new Island and seven pets. Alongside the update, the developer released many new codes. So, if you are searching for new Tapping Simulator codes, you have come to the right place.

We have compiled a list of all active Tapping Simulator codes which you can use to get free in-game rewards, such as boosts and gems. We will also regularly update this list with new codes as and when they get released, so don't forget to bookmark this article and visit often to get some free in-game rewards.

Active Tapping Simulator codes

FREEPETCODE123 - Free Pet + 2x TAPS + 2X LUCK

- Free Pet + 2x TAPS + 2X LUCK ididntexpectyoutobeabletoreadbackwards - in-game Boosts

- in-game Boosts UPD20 - free boosts

- free boosts UPD19 - free boosts

- free boosts UPD18 - free boosts

- free boosts 60M - 3x Taps and Luck Boosts for 15 minutes

- 3x Taps and Luck Boosts for 15 minutes UPD17 - 3x Taps and Luck Boosts for 15 minutes

- 3x Taps and Luck Boosts for 15 minutes SPOOKY - Free in-game Boosts

- Free in-game Boosts 55M - Free in-game Boosts

- Free in-game Boosts UPD15 - Free in-game Boosts

- Free in-game Boosts SPACE - Free in-game Boosts

- Free in-game Boosts 50MVISITS - Free in-game Boosts

- Free in-game Boosts 50M - Free in-game Boosts

- Free in-game Boosts UPD12 - Reward: 10 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 10 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost UPDATE11TY - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost 45M - Reward: Free boost

- Reward: Free boost 40M - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost FANTASY - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost 35M - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost 30M - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost SECRET - Reward: 15 Mins of 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 15 Mins of 3x Taps Boost UPDATE4 - Reward: 20 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 20 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost UPDATE3 - Reward: 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 3x Taps Boost UPDATE2 - Reward: 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 3x Taps Boost UPDATE1 - Reward: 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 3x Taps Boost RELEASE - Reward: 3x Taps Boost

- Reward: 3x Taps Boost TESTING - Reward: 3x Taps Boost

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired Tapping Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Tapping Simulator?

Launch Tapping Simulator and wait for the game to load

Click on the yellow shopping cart icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Scroll down to the bottom of the new menu

Copy and paste any of the active Tapping Simulator codes from above in the text area

Click on the enter button to collect your free rewards

New to Tapping Simulator ? Don't worry. Just follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Tapping Simulator codes.

There you go, all you need to know about redeeming codes for Tapping Simulator. We have plenty more articles you can check to acquire more free gifts like Collect All Pets codes, Clicker Simulator codes and many others, so feel free to look around.