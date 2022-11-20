Roblox Tapping Simulator codes for boosts (November 2022)
Tapping Simulator is a popular Roblox adventure game where you click on the screen to get taps and use them to collect, hatch and trade mythical pets. The latest update has just arrived, bringing in a trade plaza, a new Island and seven pets. Alongside the update, the developer released many new codes. So, if you are searching for new Tapping Simulator codes, you have come to the right place.
We have compiled a list of all active Tapping Simulator codes which you can use to get free in-game rewards, such as boosts and gems. We will also regularly update this list with new codes as and when they get released, so don't forget to bookmark this article and visit often to get some free in-game rewards.
Active Tapping Simulator codes
- FREEPETCODE123 - Free Pet + 2x TAPS + 2X LUCK
- ididntexpectyoutobeabletoreadbackwards - in-game Boosts
- UPD20 - free boosts
- UPD19 - free boosts
- UPD18 - free boosts
- 60M - 3x Taps and Luck Boosts for 15 minutes
- UPD17 - 3x Taps and Luck Boosts for 15 minutes
- SPOOKY - Free in-game Boosts
- 55M - Free in-game Boosts
- UPD15 - Free in-game Boosts
- SPACE - Free in-game Boosts
- 50MVISITS - Free in-game Boosts
- 50M - Free in-game Boosts
- UPD12 - Reward: 10 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- UPDATE11TY - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- 45M - Reward: Free boost
- 40M - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- FANTASY - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- 35M - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- 30M - Reward: 15 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- SECRET - Reward: 15 Mins of 3x Taps Boost
- UPDATE4 - Reward: 20 Mins of 2x Luck Boost and 3x Taps Boost
- UPDATE3 - Reward: 3x Taps Boost
- UPDATE2 - Reward: 3x Taps Boost
- UPDATE1 - Reward: 3x Taps Boost
- RELEASE - Reward: 3x Taps Boost
- TESTING - Reward: 3x Taps Boost
Expired codes
- Currently, there are no expired Tapping Simulator codes.
How to redeem codes in Tapping Simulator?New to Tapping Simulator? Don't worry. Just follow the steps below to learn how to redeem Tapping Simulator codes.
- Launch Tapping Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Click on the yellow shopping cart icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Scroll down to the bottom of the new menu
- Copy and paste any of the active Tapping Simulator codes from above in the text area
- Click on the enter button to collect your free rewards
There you go, all you need to know about redeeming codes for Tapping Simulator. We have plenty more articles you can check to acquire more free gifts like Collect All Pets codes, Clicker Simulator codes and many others, so feel free to look around.
