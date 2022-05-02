Slayers Unleashed codes for breathing rerolls and more (May 2022)

Slayers Unleashed is a fun Roblox block game that has characters from the famous Demon Slayer anime and manga franchise. Players can create their own characters and style them according to their desires.

Redeem codes are a great way of keeping the player base interested in playing the game as players can get free rewards just for staying connected to the game. Are you interested in getting free rewards just for putting text in a box? Well, we have some amazing news for you as we have a bunch of Slayers Unleashed codes that will provide you with some great rewards in-game.

Slayers Unleashed likes to release new redeem codes every once in a while, to celebrate their new version updates or on special occasions like festivals, social media goals, etc. In this article, we will mention all the currently active redeem codes for Slayers Unleashed which are most likely still available to be claimed!

List of active Slayers Unleashed codes

;code MAY_MONTH - Stats

- Stats ; code storymode1 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code storymode2 -Demon Art

-Demon Art ;code storymode3 -Demon Art

-Demon Art ;code storymode4 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code storymode5 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code charm1 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code charm2 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code charm3 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code charm4 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code charm5 - Demon Art

- Demon Art ;code new_BRTHIN1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code new_BRTHIN5 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code broski1 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code broski2 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code broski3 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code broski4 - Breathing reroll

- Breathing reroll ;code broski5 - Breathing reroll

;code MAX_PRESTIGE1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code MAX_PRESTIGE5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ; code maymay1 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code maymay2 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code maymay3 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code maymay4 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code maymay5 - Race reroll

- Race reroll ;code trainfight1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code trainfight5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code crasher1 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code crasher2 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code crasher3 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code crasher4 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code crasher5 - Clan reroll

- Clan reroll ;code league1 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code league2 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code league3 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code league4 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code league5 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code ELOELO1 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code ELOELO2 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code ELOELO3 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code ELOELO4 - Slayer Mark

- Slayer Mark ;code ELOELO5 - Slayer Mark

This includes the list of all the currently active redeem codes. Keep in mind that you have to be part of Slayers Unleashed Roblox Group to be able to get rewards from the codes listed below:

How to redeem codes in Slayers Unleashed?

Open Slayers Unleashed. Keep in mind that you have to be part of Slayers Unleashed Roblox Group to be able to get rewards from the codes listed below.

Once the game is open, go to the chatbox and type or copy/paste the redeem code in the chatbox.

Click on enter and you will get the rerolls for different aspects of the game.

Using redeem codes in Slayers Unleashed is as easy as a walk in the park. Follow these 3 simple steps to redeem codes in Slayers Unleashed:

Do not worry if some of the redeem codes are expired as we will keep updating this list with new and active redeem codes for Slayers Unleashed when they come. To get the latest updates on newly released codes for Slayers Unleashed, don’t forget to bookmark and regularly visit this page for faster updates.