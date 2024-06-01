Livetopia codes - rare but useful (June 2024)

If you regularly play Livetopia on Roblox and are looking for active Livetopia codes to get in-game rewards, then you have come to the right page. This is a list of all active Livetopia codes, as well as the expired ones, with a detailed explanation of how to redeem them, image included. So let's not waste any more time and jump right into it.

Active Livetopia codes

Currently, there are no active Livetopia codes. We will add new codes to this list as soon as they are released.

Livetopia codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, we will keep updating this post with new Livetopia codes when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

Expired codes

70k likes - Mini Bus

- Mini Bus 50k likes - Golf Stick

- Golf Stick 35k likes - Frying Pan

How to redeem codes in Livetopia?

Launch Livetopia and wait for the game to load

Click on the gear icon (settings button) located in the upper left-hand side of the screen, which will open a new tab

Click on the redeem button located in red at the top of the new tab

Copy and enter any of the active Livetopia codes from above in the text box

Click on the yes button to collect your free rewards

Redeeming codes in Livetopia is a simple and straightforward process. But, if you are new to Livetopia or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Livetopia codes:

