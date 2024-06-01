Livetopia codes - rare but useful (June 2024)
If you regularly play Livetopia on Roblox and are looking for active Livetopia codes to get in-game rewards, then you have come to the right page. This is a list of all active Livetopia codes, as well as the expired ones, with a detailed explanation of how to redeem them, image included. So let's not waste any more time and jump right into it.
You can also run into Tailed Demon Slayer codes, Driving Empire codes, Anime Battle Simulator codes and a lot of other Roblox codes on our website. As a bonus, we have a list of the best Roblox games for a few popular genres, so take a look at those if you are searching for a new enjoyable experience.
Active Livetopia codes
- Currently, there are no active Livetopia codes. We will add new codes to this list as soon as they are released.
Livetopia codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, we will keep updating this post with new Livetopia codes when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.
Expired codes
- 70k likes - Mini Bus
- 50k likes - Golf Stick
- 35k likes - Frying Pan
How to redeem codes in Livetopia?Redeeming codes in Livetopia is a simple and straightforward process. But, if you are new to Livetopia or haven't used codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Livetopia codes:
- Launch Livetopia and wait for the game to load
- Click on the gear icon (settings button) located in the upper left-hand side of the screen, which will open a new tab
- Click on the redeem button located in red at the top of the new tab
- Copy and enter any of the active Livetopia codes from above in the text box
- Click on the yes button to collect your free rewards