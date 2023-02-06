Roblox Encounters codes (February 2023)

can be used to get free crystals, orbs and tickets. If you are looking for all the active codes to use to get your hands on freebies, you have come to the right place. We have all of the activeand regularly update them too. So, make sure you bookmark this page and come back often to find new codes.

We've also got codes for Southwest Florida, codes for Thief Simulator and many other popular Roblox games.

Active Encounters codes

275KLIKES - Use this code to get 575 Crystals

- Use this code to get 575 Crystals 250KLIKES - Use this code to get 50 Crystals

These codes are only active for a limited time. Make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, remember to type the Encounters code exactly as written above to avoid any errors at the time of redemption.

Expired codes

225K LIKES! - Free Crystals

- Free Crystals 200KL - Free Crystals

- Free Crystals 200KLIKES - 515 Crystals

- 515 Crystals IKES - 515 Crystals

- 515 Crystals 150KLIKES - 1000 Crystals

- 1000 Crystals 100klikes - 500 Crystals and a conqueror orb

- 500 Crystals and a conqueror orb 75KLIKES - 2000 Crystals

- 2000 Crystals 50K LIKES!

FFA - Free Key

- Free Key SKILLDIFF - 1000 Crystals

- 1000 Crystals 1V1 - Free Key

How to redeem Encounters codes?

Launch Encounters on your mobile or PC

Click on the bird icon (codes button) located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Encounters codes from above into the text box

Click on the verify button to collect your freebies

How to get more codes?

About the game