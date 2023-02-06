Roblox Encounters codes (February 2023)
Updated on February 07, 2023 - Checked for new codes Roblox Encounters codes can be used to get free crystals, orbs and tickets. If you are looking for all the active codes to use to get your hands on freebies, you have come to the right place. We have all of the active Encounters codes and regularly update them too. So, make sure you bookmark this page and come back often to find new codes.
Active Encounters codes
- 275KLIKES - Use this code to get 575 Crystals
- 250KLIKES - Use this code to get 50 Crystals
These codes are only active for a limited time. Make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, remember to type the Encounters code exactly as written above to avoid any errors at the time of redemption.
Expired codes
- 225K LIKES! - Free Crystals
- 200KL - Free Crystals
- 200KLIKES - 515 Crystals
- IKES - 515 Crystals
- 150KLIKES - 1000 Crystals
- 100klikes - 500 Crystals and a conqueror orb
- 75KLIKES - 2000 Crystals
- 50K LIKES!
- FFA - Free Key
- SKILLDIFF - 1000 Crystals
- 1V1 - Free Key
How to redeem Encounters codes?
- Launch Encounters on your mobile or PC
- Click on the bird icon (codes button) located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Encounters codes from above into the text box
- Click on the verify button to collect your freebies