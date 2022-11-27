My Hero Mania codes: November 2022

- Added new codes

As you have already seen in the title, another Roblox game, you must be excited and anxious about the codes the game has to offer. We always knew the importance of the Roblox codes, so here we are with a bunch of My Hero Mania codes that you can redeem to enjoy the rewards.

As you can see, most of the My Hero Mania codes will get you spins! There are some that will include other gifts, but at the present, we don't have any of those.

My Hero Mania Active codes

turkey22 - 10 spins, 1 rare spin and 1 epic spin

- 10 spins, 1 rare spin and 1 epic spin season6 - 15 Spins

- 15 Spins 380kCODE! -13 Spins

-13 Spins 370klikes - 1 Epic skin

- 1 Epic skin 380kCODE! - 13 Spins

- 13 Spins 360kgoal - 13 Spins

- 13 Spins thank350k - 13 free spins

- 13 free spins easter340k - ten spins and two rare spins

- ten spins and two rare spins 330kLIKES - 12 free spins

- 12 free spins 320kday – 11 free spins

– 11 free spins 310kLIKES - 11 free spins

- 11 free spins big300k - 5 common spins and 2 rare spins

- 5 common spins and 2 rare spins thank290k - 10 free spins

- 10 free spins 280kLIKES - 10 free spins

- 10 free spins 270kREAL - 9 free spins

- 9 free spins 260ktime - 8 free spins

- 8 free spins the250k - 7 free spins

- 7 free spins 240kCODE - free spins

- free spins 230kcode! - 5 free spins

- 5 free spins thank220k - 5 free spins

- 5 free spins 210kCODE! - 5 free spins

Expired

likereward1 - 2 spins

santacode - 3 free spins, 2 rare spins, 1 epic spin

the250k - Free spins

goal200k – 10 free spins

big130k - 5 spins

ultra140k - 5 spins

letsgo150k - 5 spins

160ktux - 5 spins

zi170k - free spins

spinner180k - 5 spins

newupdate!

70kalready

the100k

plus120k

110kcodeyay

FirstCode!

its90k!

80kcode!

heultra190k – 5 free spins

What are My Hero Mania redeem codes?

Where to redeem My Hero Mania redeem codes step by step?

Launch the game and wait for all the resources to load

Locate the menu and search for the code box

Copy one of the redeem codes from the list down below

Press the button to claim it.

If you play My Hero Mania, then you probably already know that the game requires spins in order to change the quirks of characters. My Hero Mania codes are here to help you grab more spins by which you can change your quirk multiple times. These codes are sent out by the developer of the game and, as such, are completely fine to use.

Where to find more My Hero Mania codes?