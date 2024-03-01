Car Dealership Tycoon codes (March 2024)

Developed and published by the Foxzie group, Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox management game where you can customize and build your car dealership. To get your hands on cool cars, you need cash, and the easiest way to get your hands on some is by using Car Dealership Tycoon codes.

If you are looking for the latest Car Dealership Tycoon codes, you are in for a treat; we've tested all the available codes and compiled all the working ones into a list below. Use them to grab free cash.

Just like King Legacy codes and Taxi Boss codes, Car Dealership Tycoon codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, bookmark this page as we regularly update the list of codes with new codes.

Active Car Dealership Tycoon codes

Firefighters - 80k Cash

- 80k Cash ActiveWing - 80k Cash

- 80k Cash Airplanes - 75k Cash

- 75k Cash BikeSeason - 75k Cash

- 75k Cash Khenori - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash Maxrohaan - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash Jonatan - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash Killasfs - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash IranRan - 50k Cash

- 50k Cash FOXZIE - 15k Cash

- 15k Cash Tstingray - 25k Cash

Expired codes

1.2MVotes - 100k Cash

Happy2024 - 75k Cash

Xmas2023 - 100k Cash

SantasLand - 75k Cash

4NewRaces - 75k Cash

CarTrailer - 75k Cash

YouStink - 75k Cash

Halloween2023 - 100k Cash

Spooktober - 75k Cash

DragRace - 75k Cash

MoreBikes - 75k Cash

Motos - 75k Cash

September2023 - 75k Cash

BackToSchool - 75k Cash

TURBOZ - 70k Cash

HelloAugust - 70k Cash

SEASON6 - 70k Cash

CAMBER - 70k Cash

July2023 - 70k Cash

Towing - 70k Cash

1MilLikes - 70k Cash

CHALLENGE - 70k Cash

Customers - 70k Cash

Season5 - 70k Cash

5thBday - 70k Cash

Upgrades - 70k Cash

OmgImPoor - 70k Cash

CriminalVan - 70k Cash

Helicopter - 75k Cash

Drifting - 70k Cash

200Trophies - 50k Cash

7Quests - 50k Cash

Season3Soon - 60k Cash

Hey2023 - 75k Cash

7Quests - 50k Cash

XmasIncoming - 50k Cash

HyperDealer - 50k Cash

CarFactory - 50k Cash

IWaitLong - 100k Cash

FreeTruck - a Lucas Stabilizer Truck

Pumpkins - 50k Cash

Season2 - 50k Cash

MoreKits - 50k Cash

Bodykits - 50k Cash

Season1 - 50k Cash

ATV - 50k Cash

1Billion - 100k Cash

825KVotes - 50k Cash

NewBarn - 50k Cash

Twitter50K - 50k Cash

Interiors - 50k Cash

Crimes - 50k Cash

4Years - 50k Cash

BarnFind - 50k Cash

900MVisits - 90k Cash

How do you redeem codes in Car Dealership Tycoon?

Launch Car Dealership Tycoon on your device

Click on the setting button located in the upper centre of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active codes into the text box

Click on the green plus button to collect your rewards

These are all of the codes for Car Dealership Tycoon that are active at the moment. Of course, we will keep updating this article with new gifts as soon as the developer releases them. Until then, you can use what we already have, or try out new games and use promo codes for Emergency Response: Liberty County, for example.