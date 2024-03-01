Car Dealership Tycoon codes (March 2024)
Developed and published by the Foxzie group, Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox management game where you can customize and build your car dealership. To get your hands on cool cars, you need cash, and the easiest way to get your hands on some is by using Car Dealership Tycoon codes.
If you are looking for the latest Car Dealership Tycoon codes, you are in for a treat; we've tested all the available codes and compiled all the working ones into a list below. Use them to grab free cash.
Just like King Legacy codes and Taxi Boss codes, Car Dealership Tycoon codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, bookmark this page as we regularly update the list of codes with new codes.
Active Car Dealership Tycoon codes
- Firefighters - 80k Cash
- ActiveWing - 80k Cash
- Airplanes - 75k Cash
- BikeSeason - 75k Cash
- Khenori - 50k Cash
- Maxrohaan - 50k Cash
- Jonatan - 50k Cash
- Killasfs - 50k Cash
- IranRan - 50k Cash
- FOXZIE - 15k Cash
- Tstingray - 25k Cash
Expired codes
- 1.2MVotes - 100k Cash
- Happy2024 - 75k Cash
- Xmas2023 - 100k Cash
- SantasLand - 75k Cash
- 4NewRaces - 75k Cash
- CarTrailer - 75k Cash
- YouStink - 75k Cash
- Halloween2023 - 100k Cash
- Spooktober - 75k Cash
- DragRace - 75k Cash
- MoreBikes - 75k Cash
- Motos - 75k Cash
- September2023 - 75k Cash
- BackToSchool - 75k Cash
- TURBOZ - 70k Cash
- HelloAugust - 70k Cash
- SEASON6 - 70k Cash
- CAMBER - 70k Cash
- July2023 - 70k Cash
- Towing - 70k Cash
- 1MilLikes - 70k Cash
- CHALLENGE - 70k Cash
- Customers - 70k Cash
- Season5 - 70k Cash
- 5thBday - 70k Cash
- Upgrades - 70k Cash
- OmgImPoor - 70k Cash
- CriminalVan - 70k Cash
- Helicopter - 75k Cash
- Drifting - 70k Cash
- 200Trophies - 50k Cash
- 7Quests - 50k Cash
- Season3Soon - 60k Cash
- Hey2023 - 75k Cash
- 7Quests - 50k Cash
- XmasIncoming - 50k Cash
- HyperDealer - 50k Cash
- CarFactory - 50k Cash
- IWaitLong - 100k Cash
- FreeTruck - a Lucas Stabilizer Truck
- Pumpkins - 50k Cash
- Season2 - 50k Cash
- MoreKits - 50k Cash
- Bodykits - 50k Cash
- Season1 - 50k Cash
- ATV - 50k Cash
- 1Billion - 100k Cash
- 825KVotes - 50k Cash
- NewBarn - 50k Cash
- Twitter50K - 50k Cash
- Interiors - 50k Cash
- Crimes - 50k Cash
- 4Years - 50k Cash
- BarnFind - 50k Cash
- 900MVisits - 90k Cash
How do you redeem codes in Car Dealership Tycoon?
- Launch Car Dealership Tycoon on your device
- Click on the setting button located in the upper centre of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active codes into the text box
- Click on the green plus button to collect your rewards
These are all of the codes for Car Dealership Tycoon that are active at the moment. Of course, we will keep updating this article with new gifts as soon as the developer releases them. Until then, you can use what we already have, or try out new games and use promo codes for Emergency Response: Liberty County, for example.