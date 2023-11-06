Roblox: One Shot codes (November 2023)

If you are an anime fan, you probably enjoy playing One Shot. It's a popular Roblox Fighting game developed by Tempest Media. You can create your anime character and explore, fight and complete quests. These are all of the active Roblox One Shot codes you can use to get in-game freebies such as spins, yen and other rewards.

ACTIVE ONE SHOT CODES

!code AegnoredComeBack - 80 Spins and 1.5M Yen

- 80 Spins and 1.5M Yen !code BrandNewUpdate - 20 Spins and 500k Yen

Expired codes

!code BigUpdateSoon - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code TheBigRebalance - Rewards 1M Yen and 50 Spins

!code ThanksFor7.5k - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code Mobile - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code Alien - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code RirukoiTheGoat2 - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code Samurai - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code NewUpdate - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code OneShotFansWhenCodeDelayedBy1Second - Rewards Spins and Yen

1Mvisits - Rewards Spins and Yen

!code Big5.5k - Rewards 25 Spins, and 400k Yen

!code MetalBat - Rewards 35 Spins, and 500k Yen

!code Melih - Rewards 12 Spins, and 150k Yen

Sub2Infernasu123 - Rewards 50 spins

TheDeepIsCalling - Rewards free 25 Skillset Spins rewards

OneShot - Rewards free 10 Skillset Spins rewards

!code MetalBatSoon - Rewards 400k Yen and 26 Spins

!code Soon - Rewards 450k Yen and 30 Spins

!code Blablibloubla - Rewards 350k Yen and 24 Spins

!code Aegnored - Rewards 200k Yen and 15 Spins

!code Gappy - Rewards 450k Yen and 30 Ability Spins

!code 1250LIKES - Rewards 300k and 25 Spins

iDrinkPepsi24/7 - Rewards 300k Yen

!code Ramadan2 - Rewards 400k Yen and 22 Ability Spins

!code Ramadan - Rewards 350k Yen and 20 Spins

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN ONE SHOT?

Follow these steps to redeem One Shot codes:

Step 1 : Launch One Shot on your mobile or PC.

: Launch One Shot on your mobile or PC. Step 2 : Click on the play button and select your gender.

: Click on the play button and select your gender. Step 3 : Click the chat button or press "/" on your keyword to open the chat.

: Click the chat button or press "/" on your keyword to open the chat. Step 4 : Copy and paste any active One Shot codes from our list above into the chatbox.

: Copy and paste any active One Shot codes from our list above into the chatbox. Step 5: Hit enter and enjoy your free spins and yen.

HOW TO GET MORE ONE SHOT CODES?