Mining Simulator 2 codes (July 2024)

Get gems, crates, lucky boosts and other free rewards by redeeming these codes.

Are you digging around (pun intended) looking for all active and working Mining Simulator 2 codes? Of course, you do, as they can be used to get a lot of free gems, coins, boosters and other rewards. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new Mining Simulator 2 codes before others.

For those of you enjoying other experiences, there are Driving Empire codes and Anime Warriors codes that you can use and claim some handsome rewards. There are, of course, other codes that you can use but you'll have to search for them in the top right corner.

Active Mining Simulator 2 codes

Update63 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Peppermint - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update62 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Ornament - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update61 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Thankful - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update60 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Aurora - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update59 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Winter - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update58 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Toxic - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Update57 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Scary - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Update56 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Cauldron - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Update55 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Haunted - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Update54 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Fall - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update53 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Azure - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update52 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Fruit - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost



- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update51 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Magma - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update50 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost 50thEvent - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update49 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Corrupt - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update48 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Illusion - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update47 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost 200M - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update46 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Moonlight - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update45 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Patriotic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update44 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Carnival - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update43 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Anniversary - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update42 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Aquatic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update41 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Sandcastle - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update40 - 6 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Super Lucky Boost Tropical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update39 - six-hour lucky boost

- six-hour lucky boost SpringPart4 - four-hour super lucky boost

- four-hour super lucky boost SpringPart3 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update38 - 6 Hour Lucky Boost

- 6 Hour Lucky Boost SpringPart2 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update37 - 6 hours of lucky boost

- 6 hours of lucky boost Spring - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update35 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost StPatricksPart2 - 6 hours of lucky boost

- 6 hours of lucky boost Update34 - 4 hours of lucky boost

- 4 hours of lucky boost Update33 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost



- 6 Hours Lucky Boost StPatricks - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update32 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Comet - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update31 - 6 hours of lucky boost

- 6 hours of lucky boost Rainbow - 4 hours of super lucky boost

- 4 hours of super lucky boost Update 30 - 6 hours of lucky boost

- 6 hours of lucky boost Valentines - 4 hours of super lucky boost

- 4 hours of super lucky boost Update29 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost TechMystery - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update28 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Element - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update27 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Mystical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update26 - six hour lucky boost

- six hour lucky boost HappyNewYear - four hour lucky boost

- four hour lucky boost Update25 - 6 hours of lucky boost

- 6 hours of lucky boost Festive - 4 hours of super lucky boost

- 4 hours of super lucky boost Update24 - 6 hour lucky boost

- 6 hour lucky boost Advent - 4 hours super lucky boost

- 4 hours super lucky boost Puzzle - 4 hour lucky boost

- 4 hour lucky boost Update23 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Christmas - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update22 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Cartoon - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update20 - 6 hour lucky boost

- 6 hour lucky boost Pixel - 4 hour lucky boost

- 4 hour lucky boost Omega24 - 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost

- 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost Super24 - 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost

- 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost Lucky24 - 24 Hour Lucky Boost

- 24 Hour Lucky Boost Update18 - six-hour lucky boost

- six-hour lucky boost Ghost - four-hour super lucky boost

- four-hour super lucky boost Update17 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Spooky - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update16 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Halloween - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update15 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Pastry - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update14 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Chocolate - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update13 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Candyland - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update12 - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost MysteryV3 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Atlantic - 30 mins Lucky Boos

- 30 mins Lucky Boos Update11 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update10 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost UltraLucky - 4 HOURS Omega Lucky Boost

- 4 HOURS Omega Lucky Boost Atlantis - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update9 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LostCity - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost SuperEvent - 1 hour Lucky Boost

- 1 hour Lucky Boost ExtraLuck - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Update8 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Mystery - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Season2 - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost Update7 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Treasure - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update6 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Fishing - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update5 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost July4th - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update4 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Factory - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost UltraLuck - 30 minutes of Omega Lucky

- 30 minutes of Omega Lucky MegaLuck -30 minutes of Omega Lucky

-30 minutes of Omega Lucky Lucky - 1 hour of luck boost

- 1 hour of luck boost SuperLucky - 30 mins of super luck boost

- 30 mins of super luck boost Trading - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems FreeGems - 150 Gems

- 150 Gems RareCrate - 1 Rare Crate

- 1 Rare Crate Gems - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems FreeCrate - a free Crate

- a free Crate Release - 100 Coins

- 100 Coins FreeEgg - a free Egg

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes

These codes are time-limited. Try to use them before they expire. Also, ensure you enter the codes, including any special characters, precisely as mentioned above to avoid errors.

How to redeem codes in Mining Simulator 2?

Open the game and wait for it to load

Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Mining Simulator 2 codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your free rewards

Not sure how to redeem codes in Mining Simulator 2? Don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes:

About Mining Simulator 2