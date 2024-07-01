Mining Simulator 2 codes (July 2024)
Get gems, crates, lucky boosts and other free rewards by redeeming these codes.
Are you digging around (pun intended) looking for all active and working Mining Simulator 2 codes? Of course, you do, as they can be used to get a lot of free gems, coins, boosters and other rewards. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new Mining Simulator 2 codes before others.
Active Mining Simulator 2 codes
- Update63 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Peppermint - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update62 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Ornament - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update61 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Thankful - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update60 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Aurora - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update59 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Winter - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update58 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Toxic - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update57 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Scary - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update56 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Cauldron - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update55 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Haunted - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update54 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Fall - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update53 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Azure - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update52 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Fruit - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update51 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Magma - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update50 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- 50thEvent - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update49 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Corrupt - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update48 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Illusion - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update47 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- 200M - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update46 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Moonlight - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update45 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Patriotic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update44 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Carnival - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update43 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Anniversary - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update42 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Aquatic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update41 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Sandcastle - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update40 - 6 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Tropical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update39 - six-hour lucky boost
- SpringPart4 - four-hour super lucky boost
- SpringPart3 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update38 - 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- SpringPart2 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update37 - 6 hours of lucky boost
- Spring - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update35 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- StPatricksPart2 - 6 hours of lucky boost
- Update34 - 4 hours of lucky boost
- Update33 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- StPatricks - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update32 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Comet - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update31 - 6 hours of lucky boost
- Rainbow - 4 hours of super lucky boost
- Update 30 - 6 hours of lucky boost
- Valentines - 4 hours of super lucky boost
- Update29 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- TechMystery - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update28 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Element - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update27 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Mystical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update26 - six hour lucky boost
- HappyNewYear - four hour lucky boost
- Update25 - 6 hours of lucky boost
- Festive - 4 hours of super lucky boost
- Update24 - 6 hour lucky boost
- Advent - 4 hours super lucky boost
- Puzzle - 4 hour lucky boost
- Update23 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Christmas - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update22 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Cartoon - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update20 - 6 hour lucky boost
- Pixel - 4 hour lucky boost
- Omega24 - 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost
- Super24 - 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Lucky24 - 24 Hour Lucky Boost
- Update18 - six-hour lucky boost
- Ghost - four-hour super lucky boost
- Update17 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Spooky - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update16 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Halloween - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update15 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Pastry - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update14 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Chocolate - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update13 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Candyland - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update12 - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- MysteryV3 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Atlantic - 30 mins Lucky Boos
- Update11 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- LuckEvent - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update10 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- UltraLucky - 4 HOURS Omega Lucky Boost
- Atlantis - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update9 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- LostCity - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost
- SuperEvent - 1 hour Lucky Boost
- ExtraLuck - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Update8 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Mystery - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Season2 - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost
- Update7 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Treasure - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update6 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Fishing - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update5 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- July4th - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update4 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Factory - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- UltraLuck - 30 minutes of Omega Lucky
- MegaLuck -30 minutes of Omega Lucky
- Lucky - 1 hour of luck boost
- SuperLucky - 30 mins of super luck boost
- Trading - 250 Gems
- FreeGems - 150 Gems
- RareCrate - 1 Rare Crate
- Gems - 50 Gems
- FreeCrate - a free Crate
- Release - 100 Coins
- FreeEgg - a free Egg
Expired codes
- Currently, there are no expired codes
These codes are time-limited. Try to use them before they expire. Also, ensure you enter the codes, including any special characters, precisely as mentioned above to avoid errors.
How to redeem codes in Mining Simulator 2?Not sure how to redeem codes in Mining Simulator 2? Don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes:
- Open the game and wait for it to load
- Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Mining Simulator 2 codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free rewards