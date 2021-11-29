Pet Simulator X codes (November 2021)
Updated on November 29th, 2021 - Added 2 new codes
Our codes for Pet Simulator X will always keep your coins and diamond reserves full since these codes allow you to claim some for free.
Pet Simulator X is the most popular and latest addition to the Pet Simulator series. In comparison to the previous version of this hit Roblox title, this particular iteration features many more pets and in-game items.
While playing, you can collect and hatch eggs of legendary pets including Dragons and unicorns. Not only do you collect eggs, but you also travel to various places and discover floating islands. While travelling you meet new people who will trade pets and exchange eggs with you.
Working Pet Simulator X codes
- 1mplus300k - boost (NEW)
- happysaturday11 - boost (NEW)
- yaydiamonds2 - 50k Diamonds
- alienpets - boost
Expired codes
- yaydiamonds - 50k Diamonds
- its1million - 100k Diamonds
- pumpkin333 - 20,000 Diamonds
- bandsundrbidn - 30,000 Diamonds
- sorry4thewait - Triple Coin Boost
- VoiceChat - two triple coin boosts
- triple800 - triple coin boost
- easyboosts
- halfamillion
- steampunkpets
- anothertriple
- TripleCoins999
- Underworld
- Clouds
- halfamillion
- plaid1234
- big1234
- morecoins4u
- morecodes3
- blamedavid
- Back2Back
- FreeDiamonds0
- SuperUltra1
- Triple275k
- FirstUpdate
- Ultra225k
- DiscordDiamonds
- MoreCoins180k
- EzDiamonds150k
- Easy125k
- Triple80k
- Lucky50k
- Super25k
- Release
How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes?
- Open the game and find the Twitter icon on the home screen
- Tap on it and copy one of the Pet Simulator X codes from the above list
- Paste the one you copied
- Tap on 'Enter to redeem the codes'
How to find more Pet Simulator X codes?In order to find more codes for Pet Simulator X, join the official Discord server where the developers often send out codes. The game's official Roblox also has codes in the description section too. You can also bookmark us as we frequently post active codes whenever a new one arrives. Original post by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff
