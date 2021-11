Pet Simulator X codes (November 2021)

- Added 2 new codes

Our codes for Pet Simulator X will always keep your coins and diamond reserves full since these codes allow you to claim some for free.

Pet Simulator X is the most popular and latest addition to the Pet Simulator series. In comparison to the previous version of this hit Roblox title, this particular iteration features many more pets and in-game items.

While playing, you can collect and hatch eggs of legendary pets including Dragons and unicorns. Not only do you collect eggs, but you also travel to various places and discover floating islands. While travelling you meet new people who will trade pets and exchange eggs with you.

Working Pet Simulator X codes

1mplus300k - boost (NEW)

- boost happysaturday11 - boost (NEW)

- boost yaydiamonds2 - 50k Diamonds

- 50k Diamonds alienpets - boost

Expired codes

yaydiamonds - 50k Diamonds

its1million - 100k Diamonds

pumpkin333 - 20,000 Diamonds

bandsundrbidn - 30,000 Diamonds

sorry4thewait - Triple Coin Boost

VoiceChat - two triple coin boosts

triple800 - triple coin boost

easyboosts

halfamillion

steampunkpets

anothertriple

TripleCoins999

Underworld

Clouds

halfamillion

plaid1234

big1234

morecoins4u

morecodes3

blamedavid

Back2Back

FreeDiamonds0

SuperUltra1

Triple275k

FirstUpdate

Ultra225k

DiscordDiamonds

MoreCoins180k

EzDiamonds150k

Easy125k

Triple80k

Lucky50k

Super25k

Release

How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes?

Open the game and find the Twitter icon on the home screen

Tap on it and copy one of the Pet Simulator X codes from the above list

Paste the one you copied

Tap on 'Enter to redeem the codes'

How to find more Pet Simulator X codes?

In order to find more codes for Pet Simulator X, join the official Discord server where the developers often send out codes. The game's official Roblox also has codes in the description section too. You can also bookmark us as we frequently post active codes whenever a new one arrives. Original post by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff