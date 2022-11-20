Flag Wars codes for free in-game cash, snowflakes and guns (November 2022)

Flag Wars is a popular Roblox fighting game, and if you play it regularly and are searching for the latest Flag Wars codes, your search ends here. We have tested all the Flag Wars codes that can get you free snowflakes and in-game cash and compiled them into a list that we will share with you today.

Active Flag Wars codes

Candy4U - 8.5k candy

FREEMP5 - free MP5

100MIL - free 1.2K cash

TyFor100k - free 1.5K cash

SCRIPTLY - free 800 cash

THX4LIKES - free 1.2K cash

The Flag Wars codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible because they expire after a few days.

Expired codes

FREETEC9 - free TEC9

TyFor60k - free 1200 cash

FREESMG - free gun

FROST - free 500 cash and 4.5K snowflakes

Snow4U - free 900 cash and 12.5K snowflakes

TyFor30k - free 1250 cash and 19.5K snowflakes

UPDATESOON - free 2500 cash

XMAS - 2K snowflakes

How to redeem Flag Wars codes?

Launch Flag Wars and wait for the game to load

Choose the blue or red team

Click on the ticket icon located in the top right corner of the screen

In the pop-up, copy and paste any of the active Flag Wars codes from above

Click on the redeem button to collect your free reward

Make sure to enter these codes exactly as written, including any special characters and symbols, to avoid errors at the time of redemption.