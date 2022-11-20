Flag Wars codes for free in-game cash, snowflakes and guns (November 2022)
Flag Wars is a popular Roblox fighting game, and if you play it regularly and are searching for the latest Flag Wars codes, your search ends here. We have tested all the Flag Wars codes that can get you free snowflakes and in-game cash and compiled them into a list that we will share with you today.
Before we jump into our list of active Flag Wars codes, please bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new codes, as we regularly update our list with new codes as soon as they are released.
If you enjoy Roblox fighting games, you will also find our Weapon Fighting Simulator codes and Anime Fighting Simulator codes helpful. Do check them out to get freebies in those games.
Active Flag Wars codes
- Candy4U - 8.5k candy
- FREEMP5 - free MP5
- 100MIL - free 1.2K cash
- TyFor100k - free 1.5K cash
- SCRIPTLY - free 800 cash
- THX4LIKES - free 1.2K cash
The Flag Wars codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible because they expire after a few days.
Expired codes
- FREETEC9 - free TEC9
- TyFor60k - free 1200 cash
- FREESMG - free gun
- FROST - free 500 cash and 4.5K snowflakes
- Snow4U - free 900 cash and 12.5K snowflakes
- TyFor30k - free 1250 cash and 19.5K snowflakes
- UPDATESOON - free 2500 cash
- XMAS - 2K snowflakes
How to redeem Flag Wars codes?Using the codes is a simple process, but if you are unaware, don’t worry. Here are the steps to redeem Flag Wars codes for free rewards:
- Launch Flag Wars and wait for the game to load
- Choose the blue or red team
- Click on the ticket icon located in the top right corner of the screen
- In the pop-up, copy and paste any of the active Flag Wars codes from above
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free reward
Make sure to enter these codes exactly as written, including any special characters and symbols, to avoid errors at the time of redemption.