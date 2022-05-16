Clicker Simulator codes - get free boosts (May 2022)
Clicker Simulator is a popular Roblox simulator. It features a vast open world with thousands of pets to hatch and train. If you play Clicker Simulator regularly and are looking for freebies, you have landed on the right page. We will share a list of all active Clicker Simulator codes that you can use to get free boosts and other rewards.
Active Clicker Simulator codes
- LUCKYCODE21 - 1 hour of double luck boost
- 2xlongluck350 - 2 hours of double luck boost
- LIKECLICK12 - 2 hours of double luck boost
- tokcodeluck12 - 2 hours of double luck boost
- twitter100k - 2 hours of double luck boost
- 325CLICKS2 - 1 hour of double luck boost
These Clicker Simulator codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, we will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to be among the first to find new Clicker Simulator codes.
Expired codes
- 400DOUBLELUCK
- 300DOUBLELUCK
- 300SHINYCHANCE
- 275K2XSHINY
- 250KLIKECLICKS - 1 hour of luck boost
- 225KLIKECODE - 2 hours of shiny boost and auto-hatch
- 200KLIKECODE - 2 hours of shiny boost
- 175KLIKELUCK - 2 hours of luck boost
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 - 2 Hours of Auto Hatch
- 150KCLICKS - 3 hours of luck boost
- 125KLUCK - 3 hours of luck boost
- 100KLIKES - 1 hour of auto-clicking
- 75KLIKES - 3 hours of luck boost
- 50KLikes - 3 hours of luck boost
- 30klikes - 2 Hours of double Luck boost
- 20KLIKES - 3 Hours of Auto Hatch
- freeautohatch - Free Auto Hatch
- 10KLikes
- UPDATE4HYPE - 1 Hour of double luck boost
- 2022 - 2022 Champion Pet
How to redeem codes in Clicker Simulator codes?Redeeming codes in Clicker Simulator codes is pretty straightforward. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Clicker Simulator codes to get free rewards:
- Launch Clicker Simulator and wait for it to load
- Click on the menu icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Now, click on the Twitter icon from the new tab that opens-up
- Copy and paste any of the active Clicker Simulator codes from above in the text area
- Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards
