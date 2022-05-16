Clicker Simulator codes - get free boosts (May 2022)

Clicker Simulator is a popular Roblox simulator. It features a vast open world with thousands of pets to hatch and train. If you play Clicker Simulator regularly and are looking for freebies, you have landed on the right page. We will share a list of all active Clicker Simulator codes that you can use to get free boosts and other rewards.

You should definitely take a look at our collection of similar articles containing Anime Battle Simulator codes, Miraculous RP Ladybug & Cat Noir codes, and many others. So let's not waste any more time and get into it.

Active Clicker Simulator codes

LUCKYCODE21 - 1 hour of double luck boost

- 1 hour of double luck boost 2xlongluck350 - 2 hours of double luck boost

- 2 hours of double luck boost LIKECLICK12 - 2 hours of double luck boost

- 2 hours of double luck boost tokcodeluck12 - 2 hours of double luck boost

- 2 hours of double luck boost twitter100k - 2 hours of double luck boost

- 2 hours of double luck boost 325CLICKS2 - 1 hour of double luck boost

These Clicker Simulator codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, we will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to be among the first to find new Clicker Simulator codes.

Expired codes

400DOUBLELUCK

300DOUBLELUCK

300SHINYCHANCE

275K2XSHINY

250KLIKECLICKS - 1 hour of luck boost

- 1 hour of luck boost 225KLIKECODE - 2 hours of shiny boost and auto-hatch

- 2 hours of shiny boost and auto-hatch 200KLIKECODE - 2 hours of shiny boost

- 2 hours of shiny boost 175KLIKELUCK - 2 hours of luck boost

- 2 hours of luck boost FREEAUTOHATCH5 - 2 Hours of Auto Hatch

- 2 Hours of Auto Hatch 150KCLICKS - 3 hours of luck boost

- 3 hours of luck boost 125KLUCK - 3 hours of luck boost

- 3 hours of luck boost 100KLIKES - 1 hour of auto-clicking

- 1 hour of auto-clicking 75KLIKES - 3 hours of luck boost

- 3 hours of luck boost 50KLikes - 3 hours of luck boost

- 3 hours of luck boost 30klikes - 2 Hours of double Luck boost

- 2 Hours of double Luck boost 20KLIKES - 3 Hours of Auto Hatch

- 3 Hours of Auto Hatch freeautohatch - Free Auto Hatch

- Free Auto Hatch 10KLikes

UPDATE4HYPE - 1 Hour of double luck boost

- 1 Hour of double luck boost 2022 - 2022 Champion Pet

How to redeem codes in Clicker Simulator codes?

Launch Clicker Simulator and wait for it to load

Click on the menu icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

Now, click on the Twitter icon from the new tab that opens-up

Copy and paste any of the active Clicker Simulator codes from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

Don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes

Redeeming codes in Clicker Simulator codes is pretty straightforward. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Clicker Simulator codes to get free rewards: