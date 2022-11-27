Era of Althea codes for free spins (November 2022)
Updated on November 27, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Era of Althea is a popular Roblox game developed by Arcadia Productions where you explore and complete quests while strengthening your character with new gear. If you are an avid player looking for the latest Era of Althea codes, then you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of all the active codes you can use to get free spins.
Active Era of Althea codes
- IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR - free spins
- NEWBOSSUPDATE - free spins
- 2XDROPSEVENTON - free spins
- LITTLELATEREWORK - free spins
- RANDOMBUGFIXES2 - 35 free spins
- IHATEMYEYES - eye color reroll
- FREEHAIRDYE - free hair reroll
- BUGFIXGOCRAZY - 50 free spins
Expired codes
- NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING - free spins
- BUGFIXES32 - ten free spins
- SPIRITRACEUPD - 40 free spins
- NEWMAPUPDATEXD - 45 free spins
- UPDATEMAPNOW! - 30 free spins
- 55KLIKESTHANKYOU - 45 free spins
- OOpsAnotherProtmistake - 75 free spins
- RipUpd3! - 75 free spins
- Update3Hype! - 35 free spins
- CRONGETINSTUDIO - 50 free spins
- JEFFTHERTERMINATED - 30 free spins
- SchoolIsBack! - 30 free spins
- RobloxDown1! - 30 free spins
- 23KLikes1! - 25 free spins
- DamnMyBad - free spins
- DetestFiveSpins - free spins
- RankedMobileUsers - free spins
- ChadMobileUsers - free spins
- BugFixes! - free spins
- 1MillionVisits - free spins
- DEMONUPDATE1!! - free spins
- DetestThrewItBackOnMe - free spins
- MidTest - free spins
- 2KActive! - free spins
- 75KVisits! - free spins
- 75KMembers! - free spins
- 50KVisits! - free spins
- 5KMembers! - free spins
- 1.5KPlayers! - free spins
- SORRYFORTHECLOSE - free spins
- RAGDOLLFIX - free spins
- 1KPLAYERS! - free spins
- HairReroll6! - free spins
- EyeReroll5! - free spins
- BACKUP!! - free spins
- ROADS - free spins
- MAPFIXESSORRY - free spins
- REROLLSPATIAL - free spins
- DEMONUPDATE2!! - free spins
- ReadTheToad1 - free spins
- ImThonkingAboutIt! - free spins
- NewUpdate?? - free spins
- ShutdownforForFixesA! - free spins
- 2MVISITS! - free spins
- AhwokenTwitter! - free spins
- MaineEOA - free spins
- 25LIKES! - free spins
- 4MILVISITS! - free spins
- MyApologies! - free spins
- AltheaHype! - free spins
- ShutdownForFixes! - free spins
- ShutdownForFixes2! - free spins
- 15KLIKES! - free spins
- 1MVISITS! - free spins
- SHUTDOWNADOPTME!- free spins
- EOA - free spins
- 1500Likes - free spins
- 3000Likes - free spins
- 6000Likes2 - free spins
- TrueSupport! - free spins
How to redeem codes in Era of Althea?Follow these steps to redeem Era of Althea codes:
- Launch Era of Althea and wait for the resources to load
- Press the M key on your keyword to open the menu
- Click on the settings icon located in the middle of the menu screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Era of Althea codes from above in the text box
- Press the redeem code button to collect your free rewards