Era of Althea codes for free spins (November 2022)

Era of Althea is a popular Roblox game developed by Arcadia Productions where you explore and complete quests while strengthening your character with new gear. If you are an avid player looking for the latest Era of Althea codes, then you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of all the active codes you can use to get free spins.

Active Era of Althea codes

IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR - free spins

- free spins NEWBOSSUPDATE - free spins

- free spins 2XDROPSEVENTON - free spins

- free spins LITTLELATEREWORK - free spins

- free spins RANDOMBUGFIXES2 - 35 free spins

- 35 free spins IHATEMYEYES - eye color reroll

- eye color reroll FREEHAIRDYE - free hair reroll

- free hair reroll BUGFIXGOCRAZY - 50 free spins

Expired codes

NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING - free spins

- free spins BUGFIXES32 - ten free spins

- ten free spins SPIRITRACEUPD - 40 free spins

- 40 free spins NEWMAPUPDATEXD - 45 free spins

- 45 free spins UPDATEMAPNOW! - 30 free spins

- 30 free spins 55KLIKESTHANKYOU - 45 free spins

- 45 free spins OOpsAnotherProtmistake - 75 free spins

- 75 free spins RipUpd3! - 75 free spins

- 75 free spins Update3Hype! - 35 free spins

- 35 free spins CRONGETINSTUDIO - 50 free spins

- 50 free spins JEFFTHERTERMINATED - 30 free spins

- 30 free spins SchoolIsBack! - 30 free spins

- 30 free spins RobloxDown1! - 30 free spins

- 30 free spins 23KLikes1! - 25 free spins

- 25 free spins DamnMyBad - free spins

- free spins DetestFiveSpins - free spins

- free spins RankedMobileUsers - free spins

- free spins ChadMobileUsers - free spins

- free spins BugFixes! - free spins

- free spins 1MillionVisits - free spins

- free spins DEMONUPDATE1!! - free spins

- free spins DetestThrewItBackOnMe - free spins

- free spins MidTest - free spins

- free spins 2KActive! - free spins

- free spins 75KVisits! - free spins

- free spins 75KMembers! - free spins

- free spins 50KVisits! - free spins

- free spins 5KMembers! - free spins

- free spins 1.5KPlayers! - free spins

- free spins SORRYFORTHECLOSE - free spins

- free spins RAGDOLLFIX - free spins

- free spins 1KPLAYERS! - free spins

- free spins HairReroll6! - free spins

- free spins EyeReroll5! - free spins

- free spins BACKUP!! - free spins

- free spins ROADS - free spins

- free spins MAPFIXESSORRY - free spins

- free spins REROLLSPATIAL - free spins

- free spins DEMONUPDATE2!! - free spins

- free spins ReadTheToad1 - free spins

- free spins ImThonkingAboutIt! - free spins

- free spins NewUpdate?? - free spins

- free spins ShutdownforForFixesA! - free spins

- free spins 2MVISITS! - free spins

- free spins AhwokenTwitter! - free spins

- free spins MaineEOA - free spins

- free spins 25LIKES! - free spins

- free spins 4MILVISITS! - free spins

- free spins MyApologies! - free spins

- free spins AltheaHype! - free spins

- free spins ShutdownForFixes! - free spins

- free spins ShutdownForFixes2! - free spins

- free spins 15KLIKES! - free spins

- free spins 1MVISITS! - free spins

- free spins SHUTDOWNADOPTME! - free spins

- free spins EOA - free spins

- free spins 1500Likes - free spins

- free spins 3000Likes - free spins

- free spins 6000Likes2 - free spins

- free spins TrueSupport! - free spins

How to redeem codes in Era of Althea?

Launch Era of Althea and wait for the resources to load

Press the M key on your keyword to open the menu

Click on the settings icon located in the middle of the menu screen

Copy and paste any of the active Era of Althea codes from above in the text box

Press the redeem code button to collect your free rewards

Follow these steps to redeem Era of Althea codes: