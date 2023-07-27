Roblox: codes for Project New World (July 2023)

Project New World is an exciting and fun Roblox game you can play with your friends and have a great time. It is based on One Piece, taking numerous aspects from the popular anime/manga series, and integrating them flawlessly. The developers of the experience also occasionally release codes that you can use to acquire various items at no cost. This article looks at the list of Project New World codes that you can use to get freebies.

Active Project New World codes for free rewards

145KLIKESFORNEXT: 4x Spins + 15x Gems + Stat Refund

WOWZERS125K: 3x Spins + 15x Gems + Stat Refund

LIKETHEGAME4MORE: 3x Spins + 20x Gems + 10k Cash

FREEX2EXP: 1 Hour Double EXP

THANKSFOR70K2023: 3x Spins and 30 minutes Double EXP

GROUPONLY: 10k Cash

It is worth noting that these codes are currently active and may expire in the near future, which is why you must use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

[email protected]

NEXTCODEAT100K

HAPPYNEWYEARS

50KLIKESOMG

100KFOLLOWS

XMASUPDATE2022

20KLIKESCOOL

XMASUPDATE2022

RELEASEYT

How to use Project New World codes

If you are unaware of the exact process of using the Project New World codes, follow the simple steps we've listed below:

Step 1: Start by booting up Project New World on any platform you have Roblox installed.

Step 2: Tap the "Menu" button after the game opens. Then, click on the icon representing the "Twitter" bird.

Step 3: A dialogue box will emerge on the screen, where you may enter the working codes.

Step 4: Finally, click the "Redeem" button. If the redemption succeeds, the rewards will be deposited into your account.

You will see a message reading "Expired" if you try using expired codes. Besides this, you can follow the developers on social media to be notified about the release of new codes.