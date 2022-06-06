World Zero codes for crystals and gems (June 2022)
We have compiled a list of all active World Zero Codes that you can redeem to get free crystals, gems and other rewards.
We will also keep updating this post with new redeem codes as and when they are released. So don’t forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find the latest World Zero codes.
Currently working World Zero codesUnfortunately, there are no active World Zero codes available. We will add new ones here as soon as they are released.
Expired Codes
- HOLIDAY2021 - 150 Crystals
- 400KLIKES - Crystals
- 150MILPARTYY - Crystals
- FAVMILLION - Crystals
- 100MILPARTY - Gems
- APRILFOOLS - Rock Pet
- Blue - Free Shirt
How to redeem codes in World Zero codes?Redeeming codes in World Zero is a simple process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem World Zero codes:
- Launch World Zero and wait for the game to load
- Pree Tab or click on the 'more' button from the menu located on the right-hand side of the screen
- Now press M or click on the promo codes option from the menu
- Copy and paste any of the active World Zero codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your reward