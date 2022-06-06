World Zero codes for crystals and gems (June 2022)

We have compiled a list of all active World Zero Codes that you can redeem to get free crystals, gems and other rewards.

We will also keep updating this post with new redeem codes as and when they are released. So don’t forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find the latest World Zero codes.

Currently working World Zero codes

Expired Codes

HOLIDAY2021 - 150 Crystals

- 150 Crystals 400KLIKES - Crystals

- Crystals 150MILPARTYY - Crystals

- Crystals FAVMILLION - Crystals

- Crystals 100MILPARTY - Gems

- Gems APRILFOOLS - Rock Pet

- Rock Pet Blue - Free Shirt

Unfortunately, there are no active World Zero codes available. We will add new ones here as soon as they are released.

How to redeem codes in World Zero codes?

Launch World Zero and wait for the game to load

Pree Tab or click on the 'more' button from the menu located on the right-hand side of the screen

Now press M or click on the promo codes option from the menu

Copy and paste any of the active World Zero codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your reward

About World Zero