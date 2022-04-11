Build a Boat for Treasure codes for Gold and Blocks

Released way back in 2016, Build A Boat For Treasure is still one of the most played Roblox adventure games. If you are looking to get some free Gold and Blocks that will help you build a giant ship and set sail, you are in the right place. We have compiled a list of all active Build a Boat for Treasure codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, such as gold and blocks.

We will keep updating this post with new Build a Boat for Treasure codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find the latest redeem codes before others.

Active Build a Boat for Treasure codes

=D - Use this code to get 5 gold

- Use this code to get 5 gold =p - Use this code to get 5 gold

- Use this code to get 5 gold chillthrill709 was here - Use this code to get firework

- Use this code to get firework hi - Use this code to get 5 gold

- Use this code to get 5 gold squid army - Use this code to get 22 gold and 22 Ice

Expired

Happy Valentine's Day - Use this code to get 5 Balloons, 5 Ring Firework, 5 Heart and 5 Star

Lurking Legends - Use this code to get 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks and portal

Be a big f00t print - Use this code to get 25 Neon Blocks, 10 Balloons and 5 Cake

fuzzy friend? - Use this code to get 10 Balloons, 5 Ring Fireworks and portal

Here is the list of all active Build a Boat for Treasure codes:

How to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure?

Launch Build a Boat for Treasure and wait for the game to load

Click on the Menu button located on the right-hand side of the screen

Now click on the Gear (settings) icon

Scroll down a bit and find the codes section

Now copy and paste any of the active Build a Boat for Treasure codes from above in the text area

Click on the redeem button to collect your reward

Here is how to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure:

To claim more codes for Roblox, feel free to follow the link! Maybe you'd also be interested to know that this game made it to the top of the best Roblox games!