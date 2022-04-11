Build a Boat for Treasure codes for Gold and Blocks
Released way back in 2016, Build A Boat For Treasure is still one of the most played Roblox adventure games. If you are looking to get some free Gold and Blocks that will help you build a giant ship and set sail, you are in the right place. We have compiled a list of all active Build a Boat for Treasure codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, such as gold and blocks.
We will keep updating this post with new Build a Boat for Treasure codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find the latest redeem codes before others.
Active Build a Boat for Treasure codesHere is the list of all active Build a Boat for Treasure codes:
- =D - Use this code to get 5 gold
- =p - Use this code to get 5 gold
- chillthrill709 was here - Use this code to get firework
- hi - Use this code to get 5 gold
- squid army - Use this code to get 22 gold and 22 Ice
Expired
- Happy Valentine's Day - Use this code to get 5 Balloons, 5 Ring Firework, 5 Heart and 5 Star
- Lurking Legends - Use this code to get 10 Balloons, 5 Super Fireworks and portal
- Be a big f00t print - Use this code to get 25 Neon Blocks, 10 Balloons and 5 Cake
- fuzzy friend? - Use this code to get 10 Balloons, 5 Ring Fireworks and portal
How to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure?Here is how to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure:
- Launch Build a Boat for Treasure and wait for the game to load
- Click on the Menu button located on the right-hand side of the screen
- Now click on the Gear (settings) icon
- Scroll down a bit and find the codes section
- Now copy and paste any of the active Build a Boat for Treasure codes from above in the text area
- Click on the redeem button to collect your reward
To claim more codes for Roblox, feel free to follow the link!