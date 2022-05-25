Weapon Fighting Simulator codes for free boosts (May 2022)

Weapon Fighting Simulator is a incredibly popular adventure Roblox game. In this post, we will share a list of all active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes that you can use to get free boosts. So let's not waste any more time and get right into it.

Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

spellroll - free boosts

- free boosts map13 - free boosts

- free boosts map12 - free boosts

- free boosts hardmode - free boosts

- free boosts Likes200K - free boosts

- free boosts WFS - free boost

- free boost welcome - spirit stone boost

- spirit stone boost happyday - qi boost

- qi boost weaponfighting - damage boost

- damage boost goodluck - luck boost

Here is the list of all active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes:

Expired codes:

likes_225k - free boosts

LIKES200K - multiple free boosts

compensation - multiple free boosts

defense - multiple free boosts

easter - free boosts

likes180k - two spirit boosts and qi boosts

map11 - two spirit boosts and luck boosts

jade - multiple free boosts

lk160k - multiple free boosts

map10 - two damage boosts and spell boosts

wheel - two qi boosts and luck boosts

likes_140k - free boosts

map9 - free boosts

likes120k - free boosts

tower - free boosts

map8 - free boost

likes100k - two 20 minute qi boosts and two 20 minute spirit stone boosts

trade - free boosts

enchant - free boosts

likes75k - lucky boost

world6 - damage boost and qi boost

likes50000 - qi boost

mount - free boosts

likes30K - spell drop boost

bugfixed - all boosts

achievement - spell drop boost

lunarnewyear - all boosts

likes20K - spirit stone boost

bounty - qi boost

like10000 - luck boost

likes5k - free boost

likes1500 - spirit stone boost

We will keep updating this post with the new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.

How to redeem codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator codes?

Launch Weapon Fighting Simulator and wait for the game to load

Click on the setting button (gear icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes from above in the text area

Press the confirm button to claim your free reward

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes:

About Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

Also, don't forget to check out our complete list of Roblox codes