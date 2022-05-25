Weapon Fighting Simulator codes for free boosts (May 2022)
Weapon Fighting Simulator is a incredibly popular adventure Roblox game. In this post, we will share a list of all active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes that you can use to get free boosts. So let's not waste any more time and get right into it.
Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codesHere is the list of all active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes:
- spellroll - free boosts
- map13 - free boosts
- map12 - free boosts
- hardmode - free boosts
- Likes200K - free boosts
- WFS - free boost
- welcome - spirit stone boost
- happyday - qi boost
- weaponfighting - damage boost
- goodluck - luck boost
Expired codes:
- likes_225k - free boosts
- LIKES200K - multiple free boosts
- compensation - multiple free boosts
- defense - multiple free boosts
- easter - free boosts
- likes180k - two spirit boosts and qi boosts
- map11 - two spirit boosts and luck boosts
- jade - multiple free boosts
- lk160k - multiple free boosts
- map10 - two damage boosts and spell boosts
- wheel - two qi boosts and luck boosts
- likes_140k - free boosts
- map9 - free boosts
- likes120k - free boosts
- tower - free boosts
- map8 - free boost
- likes100k - two 20 minute qi boosts and two 20 minute spirit stone boosts
- trade - free boosts
- enchant - free boosts
- likes75k - lucky boost
- world6 - damage boost and qi boost
- likes50000 - qi boost
- mount - free boosts
- likes30K - spell drop boost
- bugfixed - all boosts
- achievement - spell drop boost
- lunarnewyear - all boosts
- likes20K - spirit stone boost
- bounty - qi boost
- like10000 - luck boost
- likes5k - free boost
- likes1500 - spirit stone boost
We will keep updating this post with the new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes as and when they are released. So don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes before others.
How to redeem codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator codes?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes:
- Launch Weapon Fighting Simulator and wait for the game to load
- Click on the setting button (gear icon) located on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes from above in the text area
- Press the confirm button to claim your free reward
About Weapon Fighting Simulator codesWeapon Fighting Simulator is developed by Lightning Dragon Studio. It's a simulator where you can choose weapons and spells and fight against enemies to become the strongest martial fighter of all time.
