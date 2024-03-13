Anime Souls Simulator X codes active in March 2024

It would take hours or even days to collect all of the rewards that you can get simply by redeeming any of the active Anime Souls Simulator codes posted here.

Anime Souls Simulator X is one of the most interesting anime-based games available on Roblox, and its overall gameplay sets it apart from the other titles. Essentially, you have to build an army using the different anime characters, and take on the various bosses to get the rewards.

The developers have been constantly working to improve the experience, bringing new updates regularly. They also give out codes to provide you with freebies, helping you get valuable items without having to grind. If you are searching for new codes for the game, you are in the right place. This guide provides you with a list of all the currently active codes.

You may also have a look at our guides for other Roblox games since our collection is getting bigger every week. Use these Booga Booga Reborn codes, or if you love ranking characters and fruits, maybe our Haze Piece fruit tier list would interest you more. Either way, take a look around, Roblox games are getting more space on our website for a reason.

Anime Souls Simulator X codes that are active

HOLLOWPURPLE : 3x All Potions + 15x Arrows + 15x Cursed Tokens + 15x Green Trees of Life + 15x Radiant Shards + 15x Magic Fragments + 15x Amulet Shards + 50x Gold Bars

: 3x All Potions + 15x Arrows + 15x Cursed Tokens + 15x Green Trees of Life + 15x Radiant Shards + 15x Magic Fragments + 15x Amulet Shards + 50x Gold Bars Sorryforshutdown : 2x All Potions + 10x Bankai Fragments + 20x Dark Flames + 20x Alchemist Potions + 20x Cursed Tokens + 20x Green Trees of Life + 20x Radiant Shards + 20x Magic Fragments + 20x Amulet Shards + 50x Gold Bars

: 2x All Potions + 10x Bankai Fragments + 20x Dark Flames + 20x Alchemist Potions + 20x Cursed Tokens + 20x Green Trees of Life + 20x Radiant Shards + 20x Magic Fragments + 20x Amulet Shards + 50x Gold Bars DARKYT : 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins

: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins KANSHY : 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins

: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins SUBTOMEMYT : 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins

: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins PABLOXGAMES : 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins

: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins Sub2CodeNex80k : 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins

: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins RELEASE: 1x All Potion

Expired codes

INFINITECASTLE

BANKAI

40klikes

RELICS

FRUITS

STARS

CURSEDTECHNIQUES

35KLIKES

EXCHANGE

NEWMACHINE

12KACTIVES

ALIENINVASION

ACCMANAGER

THANKS30KLIKES

TITANS

AMULETS

TY25KLIKES

SORRYFORBUG

SLXDEFENSE

SorryForDelay

DAILYREWARDS

THXFOR20K

HAKIANDCREWS

MINISECRETBOSSES

SIDEQUESTS

15KLIKES

ENCHANTMENTS

XMASUPDATE

TYFOR8KLIKES

5KLIKES

3KLIKES

1KLIKES

How to use Anime Souls Simulator X codes

Follow the steps below to use the redeem codes and get the free rewards:

Step 1: Open Roblox and access Anime Souls Simulator X.

Step 2: After it opens, tap the “Shop” icon

Step 3: You must subsequently click on the “Codes” option. The dialogue box to insert the code will appear

Step 4: Accurately enter the code without making any typing mistakes. Complete the redemption by clicking the “Send” button

The rewards associated with the code will directly get deposited into your account. These are all of the Anime Souls Simulator X codes that we have prepared for you. Of course, we will update the list as soon as new ones get released by the official developer, so bookmark and revisit this page when you get a chance.