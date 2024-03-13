Anime Souls Simulator X codes active in March 2024
It would take hours or even days to collect all of the rewards that you can get simply by redeeming any of the active Anime Souls Simulator codes posted here.
Anime Souls Simulator X is one of the most interesting anime-based games available on Roblox, and its overall gameplay sets it apart from the other titles. Essentially, you have to build an army using the different anime characters, and take on the various bosses to get the rewards.
The developers have been constantly working to improve the experience, bringing new updates regularly. They also give out codes to provide you with freebies, helping you get valuable items without having to grind. If you are searching for new codes for the game, you are in the right place. This guide provides you with a list of all the currently active codes.
Anime Souls Simulator X codes that are active
- HOLLOWPURPLE: 3x All Potions + 15x Arrows + 15x Cursed Tokens + 15x Green Trees of Life + 15x Radiant Shards + 15x Magic Fragments + 15x Amulet Shards + 50x Gold Bars
- Sorryforshutdown: 2x All Potions + 10x Bankai Fragments + 20x Dark Flames + 20x Alchemist Potions + 20x Cursed Tokens + 20x Green Trees of Life + 20x Radiant Shards + 20x Magic Fragments + 20x Amulet Shards + 50x Gold Bars
- DARKYT: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins
- KANSHY: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins
- SUBTOMEMYT: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins
- PABLOXGAMES: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins
- Sub2CodeNex80k: 3x Blue Flames + 3x Enchantment Tokens + 3x Passive Tokens + 3x Avatar Spins
- RELEASE: 1x All Potion
Expired codes
- INFINITECASTLE
- BANKAI
- 40klikes
- RELICS
- FRUITS
- STARS
- CURSEDTECHNIQUES
- 35KLIKES
- EXCHANGE
- NEWMACHINE
- 12KACTIVES
- ALIENINVASION
- ACCMANAGER
- THANKS30KLIKES
- TITANS
- AMULETS
- TY25KLIKES
- SORRYFORBUG
- SLXDEFENSE
- SorryForDelay
- DAILYREWARDS
- THXFOR20K
- HAKIANDCREWS
- MINISECRETBOSSES
- SIDEQUESTS
- 15KLIKES
- ENCHANTMENTS
- XMASUPDATE
- TYFOR8KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 3KLIKES
- 1KLIKES
How to use Anime Souls Simulator X codes
Follow the steps below to use the redeem codes and get the free rewards:
- Step 1: Open Roblox and access Anime Souls Simulator X.
- Step 2: After it opens, tap the “Shop” icon
- Step 3: You must subsequently click on the “Codes” option. The dialogue box to insert the code will appear
- Step 4: Accurately enter the code without making any typing mistakes. Complete the redemption by clicking the “Send” button
The rewards associated with the code will directly get deposited into your account. These are all of the Anime Souls Simulator X codes that we have prepared for you. Of course, we will update the list as soon as new ones get released by the official developer, so bookmark and revisit this page when you get a chance.