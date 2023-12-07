Redeem codes for Super League Soccer (December 2023)

You can't say that the developers of Super League Soccer weren't generous, as redeeming any of the codes listed here will get you thousands of in-game coins.

The Super League Soccer codes are timely released by the game developers on their social media channels as and when the game hits a milestone.

We understand that tracking new codes might be challenging, so to make it convenient, we have compiled all the working Super League Soccer codes. Check out our list of active codes later in this guide. We have also mentioned the ones that are expired and redemption steps for new players.

WORKING SUPER LEAGUE SOCCER CODES

90kLikes - 9,999 Coins

The next code will be released when the game hits 100K likes.

Expired codes

80kLikes - 8,888 Coins

console ! - 10,000 Coins

70kLikes - 10,000 Coins

Part1 - 6,000 Coins

60kLikes - 10,000 Coins

50kLikes - 10,000 Coins

GKFix! - 6,000 Coins

40kLikes - 10,000 Coins

30KLIKES - 15,000 Coins

slscomp - 12,500 Coins

- 12,500 Coins 25klikes - 10,000 Coins

HOW TO REDEEM SUPER LEAGUE SOCCER CODES?

Wondering how to use these codes? Here is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to redeem Super League Soccer codes:

Step 1 : Launch Super League Soccer on your device and wait for it to load

: Launch Super League Soccer on your device and wait for it to load Step 2 : Click on the codes button located at the bottom of the screen

: Click on the codes button located at the bottom of the screen Step 3 : Copy and paste any of the working Super League Soccer codes into the text box

: Copy and paste any of the working Super League Soccer codes into the text box Step 4: Press the claim button to collect your free coins

About the game and how to get more Super League Soccer codes?

Super League Soccer is a fast-paced 7v7 football game with simple controls. You can play as a goalkeeper, midfield master, or striker. The objective is simple: to score more goals than your opponent's team.

If you want to track news about the game's latest updates or get your hands on new Super League Soccer codes when they are released, you can follow the game's Twitter account or join its Discord server. Alternatively, bookmark this page and check back often for new Super League Soccer codes.

