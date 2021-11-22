Shindo Life codes to claim spins and boosts: November 2021

Are you playing Shindo Life, desperately looking for some redeem codes that you can use in the game to claim some free spins and other rewards? As always, PocketGamer has got you covered!

Shindo (previously known as Shindo Life and Shinobi Life 2), is a Naruto-based spin-off game on the Roblox platform created by RELL World. Originally released as Shinobi Life 2, the developers had to re-brand the game (due to copyright claims) to Shindo Life and change much of the content to avoid future issues.

Since then, RELL World decided to shorten the game's title to simply, Shindo. Will this be the last re-branding of one of Roblox's most well-known titles? Who can really say! Either way, Since its (re)-released in January of 2020, Shindo has over 875 million visits as of today.

If you are familiar with Naruto, expect to find a very similar world to explore in Shindo. Players can customize their characters with Naruto-style abilities. Jutsus become "Sub-Abilities" in Shindo and "Bloodlines" are powers derived from the famous manga/anime.

List of active Shindo Life codes

BelieveOtMon! - 90 Spins (NEW)

- 90 Spins ToSleepMon! - 5k RC & 50 Spins



- 5k RC & 50 Spins bossMonRELL! - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins bigjobMON! - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins IeatChiken! - 200 spins

200 spins giftFOEdayZ! - EXP



EXP bigthickcodeMon! - 90 spins

- 90 spins J0eStar! - 30 spins

- 30 spins chillenBuildenMon! - 30 spins

- 30 spins howToSleepMon! - 5k RC + 50 Spins

- 5k RC + 50 Spins berryCoolMon! - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins bigExperienceMon! - 1 Hour 2x EXP

- 1 Hour 2x EXP tingsMonTings! - 2x EXP for 1h



- 2x EXP for 1h bigBeardMon! - 5 million EXP



- 5 million EXP BigRELLmonCode! - 5k RELL Coins & 50 Spins



- 5k RELL Coins & 50 Spins checkmateMon! - 30 spins



- 30 spins useDeBrainMon! - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins RELLniceCode! - 7k RELL Coins & 70 Spins

- 7k RELL Coins & 70 Spins CleanAnimsMON! - 30 Spins

- 30 Spins PetdeDogMon! - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins FiredUpMon! - 30 Spins



- 30 Spins 100OPDATESmon! - 90 Spins



- 90 Spins BenkeiEkuman! - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins HardWokMon! - 90 Spins



- 90 Spins FlippingWokMon! - 90 Spins

- 90 Spins poopENhoopyEn! - 2000 RELL Coins & 25 Spins



Expired

10MillEXP! - 10,000,000 EXP, 4,000 RELLcoins

S0rry4BUGZ! - 4,000 RELLcoins, 50 spins

iLLoutWORKanyone! - 25 Spins

grindOFaGOD! - 25 Spins

ENERGYofAGOD! - 25 Spins

GOATofaBOATfloat! - 25 Spins

GEToutMYwayNOOB! - 90 Spins

BigShindoGuns! - 90 Spins

RELLpieceW! - 500 Spins

1YearSL2! -500 Spins

25KR3LLCO1NZZ! - 25,000 RELLcoins

SarachiaAkuma! - 100 spins

aNewFEELing! - spins

work2HARD! - spins

fightTHEweakness! - spins

ShindoStorm! - 200 spins

HaveDeFaith

AcaiB0wla!

AlwaysLevelingUp!

FindDeGrind!

RELLpoo!

BookOfHype!

ForgedEvent!

HAHAHAHAwinBOIwin!

sleepingOnurSucess!

niceEXPdood!

HotDogBigDog!

200SPEENS!

chaChingcha!

itALLaGrind!

DeTINGZZZ!

TingsYaknow!

SkunkBruv!

shotyofaceFam!

EngLishGalFiona!

l00kaTM3Foo!

YaKnoDeVibezman!

SweeOnlyHands!

BigManBadManTing!

ReUSkunkedMate!

BigBattyBoi!

DeTingTingsTing!

sockDropItFans!

ThickUpz!

sickNHealthy!

TaknaP1zza!

RELLcoin!

DeRELLCoin!

NothingStopYou!

HatersMad!

2Rad!

notinPersonal!

CashBad!

CCsad!

weDemBois!

PrideUpBruv!

ChekEt!

prayTaGod!

GardenFarm!

FarmingMeLawn!

RELLswee200k!

MentallyFarmers!

PostFarmloan!

NindoShindo!

rellEmberBias!

dangS0nWearU!

lostThemWHERE!

playShind0!

yaDUNkno!

ONLYwS!

WeRiseB3y0nd!

0b1toUc1h4!

0nW4rdtoW1ns!

12D4yz0fh0tsauce!

1ceW0rks!

What are Shindo Life codes?

How to redeem Shindo Life codes step by step

From the main screen, go to " Edit ".

". Now, simply type one of the Shindo Life codes from our list (or you can just copy and paste it) into the text box on the top right of your screen, where it says ( YouTube Codes ).

). That's all, enjoy the freebies!

As mentioned previously, in Shindo players can customize their character's skills by unlocking "Sub-Abilities" (Jutsus) and obtaining "Bloodlines". In order to re-roll bloodlines, players need. New players start off with 15 spins. How do I acquire more spins you might ask? One way is by completing daily missions, playing Arena or getting them from "Free Rewards". But the fastest way of acquiring free spins is by using Shindo Life codes! If you are playing more games on this platform feel free to take a look at the All Star Tower Defense codes Blox Fruits or Anime Fighting Simulator codes If you are new to Roblox gaming, rest assured, the process of redeeming codes is easier than you might think. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Why are Shindo codes not working?

How to get new codes for Shindo Life

Even though we've tested every single code that you'll find on our list, keep in mind that these codes will remain active for a limited amount of time. So if the codes are not working for you, chances are they expired! Make sure to claim them as soon as possible to enjoy the free rewards! The most common way developers on Roblox release new codes is via their social media platforms. We provide you with links to RELL World's official Twitter YouTube and Discord server if you want to follow the developers.

The easiest way though would be to simply check back on this page often, as we will update our list as soon as a new Shindo Life code(s) are out.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.