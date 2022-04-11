Jailbreak codes for cash and skins (April 2022)

Are you looking to buy a new fancy vehicle or a weapon in Jailbreak but running short on cash? Don't worry. We have compiled a list of all active Jailbreak codes that you can use to claim free cash and other in-game rewards. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently.

Currently working Jailbreak codes

Expired codes

TOW - 10,000 cash

- 10,000 cash museum - Rewards: 5k cash

- Rewards: 5k cash WinterUpdate2021 - Rewards: cash

- Rewards: cash fall2021 - Rewards: some free cash

- Rewards: some free cash memes - Rewards: 5k cash

How to redeem codes in Jailbreak?

Open Jailbreak and wait for the game to load

Now start the game as police or prisoner

Find an ATM on the map (It looks like a cash machine with a blue screen showing the Twitter logo). There are plenty of them dotted around the map

Walk up to an ATM and the redeem code box will pop-up

Copy and paste any of the active Jailbreak codes from above, and you will be rewarded immediately

What are Jailbreak codes?

About Jailbreak

