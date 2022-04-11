Jailbreak codes for cash and skins (April 2022)
Updated on April 11, 2022 - Checked for new codes
Are you looking to buy a new fancy vehicle or a weapon in Jailbreak but running short on cash? Don't worry. We have compiled a list of all active Jailbreak codes that you can use to claim free cash and other in-game rewards. We will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently.
Currently working Jailbreak codesHere is the list of all active SharkBite codes:
- Currently, there are no active SharkBite codes
Expired codes
- TOW - 10,000 cash
- museum - Rewards: 5k cash
- WinterUpdate2021 - Rewards: cash
- fall2021 - Rewards: some free cash
- memes - Rewards: 5k cash
How to redeem codes in Jailbreak?Redeeming Jailbreak codes is not the same as with most Roblox games. But don't worry, here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Jailbreak:
- Open Jailbreak and wait for the game to load
- Now start the game as police or prisoner
- Find an ATM on the map (It looks like a cash machine with a blue screen showing the Twitter logo). There are plenty of them dotted around the map
- Walk up to an ATM and the redeem code box will pop-up
- Copy and paste any of the active Jailbreak codes from above, and you will be rewarded immediately
What are Jailbreak codes?Jailbreak codes are code released by the game's developer and give you free in-game rewards, such as cash. They release these codes to celebrate special occasions and milestones.
About JailbreakJailbreak is a popular open-world Roblox game developed by Badimo. It was released in 2017 and has been played over five billion times since then. Jailbreak is based on a cops and robbers theme where you can rob places or stop criminals from getting away. You can even team up with your friends and play together. Jailbreak is considered one of the most popular Roblox games. It holds the record of the first game to reach 2 million favourites, which it achieved in summer 2018.
