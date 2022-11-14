Race Clicker codes to get candy and wins (November 2022)

One of the best things developers can make for players is promo codes. Many gamers are waiting for new promo codes more than they are for an update. We are featuring all active Race Clicker codes available and explaining how you can redeem them.

ACTIVE RACE CLICKER CODES

The foremost thing you should know is that developers regularly add new promo codes to Race Clicker. And most of them you can find on their social media channels. However, we also update this article once a week, so make sure to check it!

updateclickcode - temporary auto clicker

- temporary auto clicker hallowx3 - X3 wins for 20 minutes

- X3 wins for 20 minutes opx3code - X3 wins for 15 minutes

- X3 wins for 15 minutes Almost100MVisits - free wins

- free wins 500KLikes - free wins

- free wins candy500 - 500 candy

- 500 candy Accelhidden - 15 minutes of acceleration boost

- 15 minutes of acceleration boost 1MGroupMembers - 15 wins

- 15 wins ThankYou50M - 25 wins

- 25 wins ThanksFor5MillionsVisits - 8 wins

- 8 wins LetsGo5KLikes - 6 wins

- 6 wins NewUpdate - 3 wins

And as developers regularly update promo codes, you should hurry up to use them. The fact is that most of them will be expired in a few days or weeks.

HOW TO REDEEM RACE CLICKER CODES

Fortunately, nothing is challenging about redeeming a promo code in Race Clicker. The button “Codes” is on the right side of the screen. Press on it and paste the code from the table in the menu. After that, click the button “Redeem.” You will receive your reward right after that.

In conclusion, there are some promo codes that you can use in Race Clicker right now. And the fact is that these codes will be swapped with new ones in the future. Therefore, hurry up to use promo codes from the list above.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.