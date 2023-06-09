Roblox: Titan Warfare codes (June 2023)
Updated on June 01, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Titan Warfare is a popular Roblox fighting game, and if you enjoy playing it, we have some gifts for you. In this post we will share a list of all active Titan Warfare codes you can use to get in-game freebies such as cash, keys, spins and many more rewards. We will also share all the expired codes so that you know what you missed.
Active Titan Warfare codes
- BREAK_FREEEEEE - Cash, Keys, and Spins
- TRUE_FREEDOM - Cash, Keys, and Spins
- MIKASA_SUKASA - Cash, Keys, and Spins
- IF_I_LOSE_IT_ALL - Cash, Keys, and Spins
- TITAN_WARFARE_IS_AWESOME - 2.5k cash
- S4P3 - 2.5k cash
- SEASON_4!!!? - cash, keys, and spins
- ILOVEDBD - cash, keys, and spins
- CONN1E - cash, keys, and spins
- TITANBATTLE - cash, keys, and spins
- POTATO_LOVER - $1K cash, keys and spins
- AWESOME_WARFARE - $2.5K cash, keys and spins
- HANG3 - $500 cash, keys and spins
- ILOVETITANWARFARE - $400 cash, keys and spins
Expired codes
- YEL3NA
- K3NNY
- CALCTUTOR
- 300K_LIKES - Cash, Spins, and Keys
- ANN1E - Cash, Spins, and Keys
- MOB1LE_PVP - 2k cash and 5 Keys
- SEASON_3!!
- SURV1VAL - 1k Cash
- SEASON_1
- CASH_MONEY123
- WEVIWACKMAN
- B.E.A.S.T
- XBOXGAMING - Cash and Keys
- 45KLIKES - Cash and Keys
- 50KLIKESTHANKYOU - Cash and Keys
- 5MILVISITS - 10 Keys and $1K Cash
- MAGATH123 -$500 Cash
How to use Titan Warfare codes?New to the game? Don't worry. We have provided a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Titan Warfare codes:
- Launch Titan Warfare and choose a game mode (PvP or PvE)
- Go to the shop by clicking on the market icon located in the bottom left corner of the screen
- You will find a redemption box in the bottom left corner of the new menu
- Copy and paste any of the active Titan Warfare codes from this article and click on the enter button to get your free rewards