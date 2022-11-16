True Piece codes for boosts and gems (November 2022)
True Piece is a popular Roblox adventure game where you can play as a pirate or marine. If you are a fan and looking for the latest True Piece codes, then you have come to the right place.
We have tested all the available True Piece codes and compiled all the working ones in a list that we will share below. Use these codes to get your hands on in-game freebies such as perk spins, gems, drop boosts, and more.
Active True Piece codes
- Currently, there are no active codes. We will add new codes as soon as they are released.
Expired codes
- 10MILLVISITS - 3 Perk Spins, 30 gems and 1 Hour Drop Boost
- 100KMEMS - 3 Perk Spins, 30 gems and 1 Hour Drop Boost
- 50KTRUELIKES - 5 Perk Spins, 50 gems and 2 Hour Drop Boost
- 75KFAVS - 2 Perk Spins and 1 Hour Drop Boost
- NEWSERVERCODES - 3 Perk Spins
- 40KLIKES - 30 Gems, 2 Perk Spins, 1 Hour Drop Boost
- 30KLIKES - 2 Perk Spins and drop boost
- 25KLIKES - 3 Perk Spins and drop boost
- 40KFAVS - 2 Perk Spins and 30 gems
- 1MILLVISIT - 2 Perk Spins
- LETSGO10K - 2 Perk Spins
- TRUESPINS - 2 Perk Spins
- GIMMIEFRUIT - 1 Race and 30 Gem
- 5KTRUELIKES - 1 Race and 30 Gem
- WELOVECODES - 1 Race and 30 Gem
- 1KTRUELIKES - 30 Gems, 20 min x2 Drop Boost
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS - 5 perk spins
- PERKSHOWNOW - 5 perk spins
- FREESPINS - 5 perk spins
- TRUEPIECEISHERE - 5 Spins 2 Race Spins 1 Hour EXP Boost 10 Minute Drop Boost 100 Gems
How to redeem True Piece codes?Here is how to redeem the codes in True Piece:
- Launch True Piece and wait for the game to load
- Click on the settings icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen
- Copy and paste any of the active True Piece codes from above into the redemption box
- Press enter to redeem the code and get your rewards
