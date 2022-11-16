True Piece codes for boosts and gems (November 2022)

True Piece is a popular Roblox adventure game where you can play as a pirate or marine. If you are a fan and looking for the latest True Piece codes, then you have come to the right place.

We have tested all the available True Piece codes and compiled all the working ones in a list that we will share below. Use these codes to get your hands on in-game freebies such as perk spins, gems, drop boosts, and more.

Active True Piece codes

Currently, there are no active codes. We will add new codes as soon as they are released.

Expired codes

10MILLVISITS - 3 Perk Spins, 30 gems and 1 Hour Drop Boost

- 3 Perk Spins, 30 gems and 1 Hour Drop Boost 100KMEMS - 3 Perk Spins, 30 gems and 1 Hour Drop Boost

- 3 Perk Spins, 30 gems and 1 Hour Drop Boost 50KTRUELIKES - 5 Perk Spins, 50 gems and 2 Hour Drop Boost

- 5 Perk Spins, 50 gems and 2 Hour Drop Boost 75KFAVS - 2 Perk Spins and 1 Hour Drop Boost

- 2 Perk Spins and 1 Hour Drop Boost NEWSERVERCODES - 3 Perk Spins

- 3 Perk Spins 40KLIKES - 30 Gems, 2 Perk Spins, 1 Hour Drop Boost

- 30 Gems, 2 Perk Spins, 1 Hour Drop Boost 30KLIKES - 2 Perk Spins and drop boost

- 2 Perk Spins and drop boost 25KLIKES - 3 Perk Spins and drop boost

- 3 Perk Spins and drop boost 40KFAVS - 2 Perk Spins and 30 gems

- 2 Perk Spins and 30 gems 1MILLVISIT - 2 Perk Spins

- 2 Perk Spins LETSGO10K - 2 Perk Spins

- 2 Perk Spins TRUESPINS - 2 Perk Spins

- 2 Perk Spins GIMMIEFRUIT - 1 Race and 30 Gem

- 1 Race and 30 Gem 5KTRUELIKES - 1 Race and 30 Gem

- 1 Race and 30 Gem WELOVECODES - 1 Race and 30 Gem

- 1 Race and 30 Gem 1KTRUELIKES - 30 Gems, 20 min x2 Drop Boost

- 30 Gems, 20 min x2 Drop Boost SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS - 5 perk spins

- 5 perk spins PERKSHOWNOW - 5 perk spins

- 5 perk spins FREESPINS - 5 perk spins

- 5 perk spins TRUEPIECEISHERE - 5 Spins 2 Race Spins 1 Hour EXP Boost 10 Minute Drop Boost 100 Gems

How to redeem True Piece codes?

Launch True Piece and wait for the game to load

Click on the settings icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen

Copy and paste any of the active True Piece codes from above into the redemption box

Press enter to redeem the code and get your rewards

