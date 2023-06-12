Fruit Battlegrounds codes (June 2023)

You'll need a lot of in-game gems to unlock the fruits, and the codes for Fruit Battlegrounds will net you a certain amount for free.

If you are playing Fruit Battlegrounds and looking for ways to get your hands on free gems, then codes are the best way. We have tested all the available codes and have listed all the working Fruit Battlegrounds codes you can use to get your hands on lots of free gems. You can then use gems to unlock new fruits and ease your way to becoming the strongest fighter.

We will also regularly update the list with new Fruit Battlegrounds codes as and when they get released and remove any that have expired. We recommend you bookmark this page and return every few days to get your hand on new codes.

Active Fruit Battlegrounds codes

340NEVERENDS - 500 Gems

330WEUP! - 600 gems

- 600 gems 320THXGUYS - 850 gems

- 850 gems HYPEFIX! - free gems

- free gems 310KEEPGOING - free gems

- free gems SKYH1GH! - 240 gems

- 240 gems 300KWOW - free rewards

- free rewards OMG100M - free rewards

Expired codes

4TTRACTI0N - 220 gems

KINGJUNGL3 - 500 gems

2HAPPY290 - 500 gems

TOOKRAZY280 - free gems

270TOOINSANE - 400 Gems

LIGHTNINGHYPE - 350 Gems

KRAZYGASSED - 400 Gems

260BELIEVE - 400 Gems

GETKRAZYY! - 350 Gems

250QUARTER! - 400 Gems

240GASSED - 600 Gems

BUGFIXOP - 500 Gems

TOOHAPPYBRO - 350 Gems

GRATITUDE - x2 Luck Extender

230GANGG - 400 Gems

APPRECIATIVE - 500 Gems

BRO220K - Gems

LIT210 - 400 Gems

YESSIRBIG200! - 400 Gems

NEVERSTOP - 350 Gems

DUBMINER - 400 Gems

CANTSTOP - 300 Gems

ITKEEPSCOMING! - 400 Gems

SHUTDOWNLUCK - 400 Gems

FUNNYNUMBER - 400 Gems

190KWOWBRUH - 600 Gems

GOCRAZY180 - 400 gems

170KKRAZY - 600 gems

FREECASHBRO - 5k Cash

KRAZYSUPPORT - 280 Gems

160WOW - 300 Gems

DRACOMASTA - 360 Gems

KAIDOBEAST - 200 Gems

GOKRAZY150 - 440 Gems

140KAGAIN - 360 Gems

FATSTACKZ - 250 Gems

RAININGGEMS! - 320 Gems

GEARFOOOOURTH - 500 Gems

LONGAWAITED - 300 Gems

ITJUSTDONTSTOP - 240 Gems

LETSGOO130K - 400 gems

PAWGOKRAZY - 400 Gems

UPDATETIMEEE - 400 Gems

GOLDENDAYZ - 350 Gems

FREECAZH - 400 gems

120KTHX - 400 Gems

INDAZONE - 520 Gems

110KYEE - 500 Gems

WINTERDAYZ - 400 Gems

COMEONMARCOOO - 900 Gems

LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT - 320 Gems

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

The redemption process is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to use Fruit Battlegrounds codes and get free gems.

Launch Fruit Battlegrounds on your mobile or PC

Click on the Spin Fruit option from the main menu

Copy and paste any of the active Fruit Battlegrounds codes from above into the text box located at the bottom left

Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards

