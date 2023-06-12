Fruit Battlegrounds codes (June 2023)
You'll need a lot of in-game gems to unlock the fruits, and the codes for Fruit Battlegrounds will net you a certain amount for free.
If you are playing Fruit Battlegrounds and looking for ways to get your hands on free gems, then codes are the best way. We have tested all the available codes and have listed all the working Fruit Battlegrounds codes you can use to get your hands on lots of free gems. You can then use gems to unlock new fruits and ease your way to becoming the strongest fighter.
We will also regularly update the list with new Fruit Battlegrounds codes as and when they get released and remove any that have expired. We recommend you bookmark this page and return every few days to get your hand on new codes.
If you play other Roblox games, we have codes for Slime Tower Tycoon, Titan Warfare and Tower Defense. If you want codes for any other popular Roblox titles, then try our Roblox codes master list. Now let’s get back to Fruit Battlegrounds codes.
Active Fruit Battlegrounds codes
-
340NEVERENDS - 500 Gems
- 330WEUP! - 600 gems
- 320THXGUYS - 850 gems
- HYPEFIX! - free gems
- 310KEEPGOING - free gems
- SKYH1GH! - 240 gems
- 300KWOW - free rewards
- OMG100M - free rewards
Expired codes
- 4TTRACTI0N - 220 gems
- KINGJUNGL3 - 500 gems
- 2HAPPY290 - 500 gems
- TOOKRAZY280 - free gems
- 270TOOINSANE - 400 Gems
- LIGHTNINGHYPE - 350 Gems
- KRAZYGASSED - 400 Gems
- 260BELIEVE - 400 Gems
- GETKRAZYY! - 350 Gems
- 250QUARTER! - 400 Gems
- 240GASSED - 600 Gems
- BUGFIXOP - 500 Gems
- TOOHAPPYBRO - 350 Gems
- GRATITUDE - x2 Luck Extender
- 230GANGG - 400 Gems
- APPRECIATIVE - 500 Gems
- BRO220K - Gems
- LIT210 - 400 Gems
- YESSIRBIG200! - 400 Gems
- NEVERSTOP - 350 Gems
- DUBMINER - 400 Gems
- CANTSTOP - 300 Gems
- ITKEEPSCOMING! - 400 Gems
- SHUTDOWNLUCK - 400 Gems
- FUNNYNUMBER - 400 Gems
- 190KWOWBRUH - 600 Gems
- GOCRAZY180 - 400 gems
- 170KKRAZY - 600 gems
- FREECASHBRO - 5k Cash
- KRAZYSUPPORT - 280 Gems
- 160WOW - 300 Gems
- DRACOMASTA - 360 Gems
- KAIDOBEAST - 200 Gems
- GOKRAZY150 - 440 Gems
- 140KAGAIN - 360 Gems
- FATSTACKZ - 250 Gems
- RAININGGEMS! - 320 Gems
- GEARFOOOOURTH - 500 Gems
- LONGAWAITED - 300 Gems
- ITJUSTDONTSTOP - 240 Gems
- LETSGOO130K - 400 gems
- PAWGOKRAZY - 400 Gems
- UPDATETIMEEE - 400 Gems
- GOLDENDAYZ - 350 Gems
- FREECAZH - 400 gems
- 120KTHX - 400 Gems
- INDAZONE - 520 Gems
- 110KYEE - 500 Gems
- WINTERDAYZ - 400 Gems
- COMEONMARCOOO - 900 Gems
- LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT - 320 Gems
- 100KWEDIDIT - 1000 Gems
- DAMN90K - 400 Gems
- 80KAHHHHH - 450 Gems
- THX70K - 350 Gems
- FREEBREAD! - 300 Gems
- 60KLETSGO - 350 Gems
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN - 250 Gems
- MAGMALETSGOO - 900 Gems
- 50KINSANE - 500 Gems
- 40KDAMN - 350 Gems
- 35KWOWBRO - 200 Gems
- 30KLOVEYOU - 550 Gems
- 100KWEDIDIT - 1000 Gems
- DAMN90K - 400 Gems
- 80KAHHHHH - 450 Gems
- THX70K - 350 Gems
- FREEBREAD! - 300 Gems
- 60KLETSGO - 350 Gems
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN - 250 Gems
- MAGMALETSGOO - 900 Gems
- 50KINSANE - 500 Gems
- 40KDAMN - 350 Gems
- 35KWOWBRO - 200 Gems
- 30KLOVEYOU - 550 Gems
How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
The redemption process is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to use Fruit Battlegrounds codes and get free gems.
- Launch Fruit Battlegrounds on your mobile or PC
- Click on the Spin Fruit option from the main menu
- Copy and paste any of the active Fruit Battlegrounds codes from above into the text box located at the bottom left
- Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards
Other Roblox codes:
Doodle World codes (June 2023)