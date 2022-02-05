Hero's World codes [Update 4]

: February 06th, 2022 - Checked for new codes, moved expired ones.

On this page, you'll find every Hero's World code as well as information on how you can redeem them in-game. Keep in mind that these codes might only be available for a short time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as you can before you miss out on the rewards!

How to redeem the Hero's World codes

Launch the game and select play

Once you are in the main lobby, open the chat window. To do so, simply tap on the icon at the top left of your screen or hit the "/" key on your keyboard

Copy one of the codes from this page, paste them into the chatbox and just hit enter to send the message

That's all! If you did this correctly, you should receive your reward!

Working Hero's World codes

CLUTCH – Rolls, Premium Rolls and Cash

– Rolls, Premium Rolls and Cash UPDATEEE – Rolls, Premium Rolls and Cash

– Rolls, Premium Rolls and Cash NEWBOSSES – Rolls, Premium Rolls and Cash

– Rolls, Premium Rolls and Cash RELEASE! - 2 Rolls, 10 Premium Rolls, 2000$, Hair Color Re-roll

- 2 Rolls, 10 Premium Rolls, 2000$, Hair Color Re-roll RYUKTON! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000

- Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000 UNRIOCHIEF1! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000

- Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000 KING! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $5000

- Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $5000 REVAMP1! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000

- Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000 BOSSDROP! - 10 Rolls, 5 Premium Re-rolls, $2000

- 10 Rolls, 5 Premium Re-rolls, $2000 SHUTDOWNCODE4! - 4000$, 4 Rolls

- 4000$, 4 Rolls NAMELESS! - Rolls, Premium Rolls, & Cash

- Rolls, Premium Rolls, & Cash UPDATE3! - 2000$, 10 Rolls

Hero's World expired codes

BUSON! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000

CHRISTMASUPDATE2! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 10 Premium Re-rolls, $2000

CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! - Hair Color Re-roll, 5 Rolls, 3 Premium Re-rolls, $5000

ARENA!

SORRY!

VILLAIN!

BARBERSHOP!

SUBTOKELVINGTS!

FUNNYSAM!

2000LIKES!

2500LIKES!

3500LIKES!

GUILDWAR!

ICE!

CHRISTMAS!

About the game

Hero's World is an action-adventure game on, developed by. It was released on November 21st, 2020, and, as of today, it has over 1.8 million visits.

In Hero's World, Robloxians get to create their very own character and embark on an adventure into a world filled with powerful enemies. Completing various quests will reward you with experience points to level up your character and make it even more powerful, by raising its stats and acquiring new skills!

