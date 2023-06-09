Ninja Legends codes (June 2023)

Like most Roblox games, Ninja Legends features an exciting code system. You can get Chi, Gems, and even Auto-Training using Ninja Legends codes. And this guide shows all working and expired Ninja Legends codes. Note that this is not to be confused with the Ninja Legends 2 codes.

If you are looking for codes for any other Roblox games, feel free to check our Thief Simulator codes, Encounters codes, and Titan Warfare codes.

ACTIVE NINJA LEGENDS CODES

soulninja1000 - 1000 chi

- 1000 chi christmasninja500 - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems epictrain15 - Auto-Training (15 min)

- Auto-Training (15 min) roboninja15 - Auto-Training (15 min)

- Auto-Training (15 min) zenmaster15K - 15,000 Chi

- 15,000 Chi flyingninja500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi epicflyingninja500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi legends200M - 1,100 Chi

- 1,100 Chi shadowninja500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi legendaryninka500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi mythicalninja500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi blizzardninja500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi senseisanta500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi legends500m - 1,000 Chi

- 1,000 Chi goldupdate500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi goldninja500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi Chiinnerpeace5k - 5k Chi

- 5k Chi Chiskyblades10K - 10k Chi

- 10k Chi darkelements2000 - 2000 Chi

- 2000 Chi Chisilentshadows1000 - 1000 Chi

- 1000 Chi omegasecrets5000 - 5k Chi

- 5k Chi ultrasecrets10k - 10k Chi

- 10k Chi elementmaster750 - 750 Chi

- 750 Chi secretcrystal1000 - 750 Chi

- 750 Chi skymaster750 - 750 Chi

- 750 Chi legends700m - 1200 Chi

- 1200 Chi dojomasters500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi dragonlegend750 - 750 Chi

- 750 Chi zenmaster500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi epicelements500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi dragonwarrior500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi swiftblade300 - 300 Chi

- 300 Chi DesertNinja250 - 250 Chi

- 250 Chi fastninja100 - 100 Chi

- 100 Chi epicninja250 - 250 Chi

- 250 Chi masterninja750 - 1000 Chi

- 1000 Chi soulhunter5 - 5 Souls

Ninja Legends features a comprehensive code system. It allows you to obtain many valuable resources even during the beginning game stages, so suffice it to say that these will definitely help you get ahead in the game. Moreover, the developers regularly add new codes to the game. Below you can find the list of working Ninja Legends codes:

EXPIRED CODES

sparkninja - 20 Souls

- 20 Souls autotrain15 - Auto-Training (15 min)

- Auto-Training (15 min) epicsensei500 - 500 Chi

- 500 Chi launch100 - 100 Coins

- 100 Coins epictower350

treeninja400

shurikencity500

epicturrets450

powers500

bossbattle300

Firstplanet250

epicturrets

waterfall500

newgame500

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN NINJA LEGENDS

Even though these are invalid now, they might become valid sometime in the future:

In the top right corner of your screen, you can see the button “Codes.” Press on it to open the special codes menu, then insert the code from our article into the special window. Click the button Enter, and the rewards will be automatically added to your account.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.