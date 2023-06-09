Ninja Legends codes (June 2023)
Updated on June 06, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Like most Roblox games, Ninja Legends features an exciting code system. You can get Chi, Gems, and even Auto-Training using Ninja Legends codes. And this guide shows all working and expired Ninja Legends codes. Note that this is not to be confused with the Ninja Legends 2 codes.
ACTIVE NINJA LEGENDS CODESNinja Legends features a comprehensive code system. It allows you to obtain many valuable resources even during the beginning game stages, so suffice it to say that these will definitely help you get ahead in the game. Moreover, the developers regularly add new codes to the game. Below you can find the list of working Ninja Legends codes:
- soulninja1000 - 1000 chi
- christmasninja500 - 500 Gems
- epictrain15 - Auto-Training (15 min)
- roboninja15 - Auto-Training (15 min)
- zenmaster15K - 15,000 Chi
- flyingninja500 - 500 Chi
- epicflyingninja500 - 500 Chi
- legends200M - 1,100 Chi
- shadowninja500 - 500 Chi
- legendaryninka500 - 500 Chi
- mythicalninja500 - 500 Chi
- blizzardninja500 - 500 Chi
- senseisanta500 - 500 Chi
- legends500m - 1,000 Chi
- goldupdate500 - 500 Chi
- goldninja500 - 500 Chi
- Chiinnerpeace5k - 5k Chi
- Chiskyblades10K - 10k Chi
- darkelements2000 - 2000 Chi
- Chisilentshadows1000 - 1000 Chi
- omegasecrets5000 - 5k Chi
- ultrasecrets10k - 10k Chi
- elementmaster750 - 750 Chi
- secretcrystal1000 - 750 Chi
- skymaster750 - 750 Chi
- legends700m - 1200 Chi
- dojomasters500 - 500 Chi
- dragonlegend750 - 750 Chi
- zenmaster500 - 500 Chi
- epicelements500 - 500 Chi
- dragonwarrior500 - 500 Chi
- swiftblade300 - 300 Chi
- DesertNinja250 - 250 Chi
- fastninja100 - 100 Chi
- epicninja250 - 250 Chi
- masterninja750 - 1000 Chi
- soulhunter5 - 5 Souls
EXPIRED CODESEven though these are invalid now, they might become valid sometime in the future:
- sparkninja - 20 Souls
- autotrain15 - Auto-Training (15 min)
- epicsensei500 - 500 Chi
- launch100 - 100 Coins
- epictower350
- treeninja400
- shurikencity500
- epicturrets450
- powers500
- bossbattle300
- Firstplanet250
- epicturrets
- waterfall500
- newgame500
HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN NINJA LEGENDS
In the top right corner of your screen, you can see the button “Codes.” Press on it to open the special codes menu, then insert the code from our article into the special window. Click the button Enter, and the rewards will be automatically added to your account.Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
