Anime Last Stand codes (March 2024)

We've searched for all the Anime Last Stand codes and compiled all the working ones in the list below. Simply copy and paste these codes into the right window to get lots of free Emeralds.

At the moment this is one of the most popular tower defence games on Roblox, so we had to cover it with codes, as usual. To upgrade, you need Emeralds, which is where these redeem codes come in.

Active Anime Last Stand codes

GlitchFix - 750 Emeralds and 10 Spirit Shards

TheGoat - Free unit

Goodbye Mash - 500 Emeralds

FUSIONEVOLUTION - 20 Spirit Shards

UPDATE 4 - 1K Emeralds and 15 Rerolls

500kMembersLETSGOO - 1500 Emeralds and 14 Rerolls

400kMembersLETSGOO - 1500 Emeralds and 12 Rerolls

Sub2Shock - 150 Emeralds

BlamsQuestBugCodeMustBeSubbedToWork - 1000 Emeralds

Remember that these codes are time-limited and will eventually expire, so try to use them immediately.

Expired codes

GrindRerollsFromChallenges!

ONEHUNDREDMILLION

BLAMSPOTBUGFIXCODEMUSTBESUBBEDTOWORK!

Sub2MayyJeeeOrCodeWontWork

Sub2Noclypso176k

Sub2ZerozKinger1MilSubs

Sub2KingLuffy

Update3

Glitched

Blams100kLikesCode

BlamSpotsOP75MillVisitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

Blams100kFavoritesCode

BackupMinatoMustBeSubbedtoTorToWork

PortalBugFixes

TORMENTER10KSUBSLETSGOOOOOOO

SorryForDelayAndMaintenance

Blams100kFavoritesCode

ALSUpdate2YutaHype

BlamsSecretMiniUpdateMustBeSubbedToWork

BlamSportsOP75MillVisitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

SUB2TOR

evolvethis

BigUpdateWednesday

ALSUpdateIsCooking

SkillTreeRestALPHAReportAnyBugs

ThankYouSoMuch45mVisits

BlamSpotInsaneWeekendCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

BlamSecretValentinesCode

BlamSpoyYTSecretUnitCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

ULTIMATEGOJO

TyFor25mVisitsOMG!

50ThousandsFavorites!!!

200kMembersINSANE!

BlamsAndShocksNightmare100kMemberReRollCodeTrySubscribingToBlamSpotOnYTAndFollowingFr_ShockOnTwitterIfItDoesntWork

BlamsOP5MillionVisitsRerollCodeMustBeSubbedToWorkLOL

D1SGUISED

ToadBoi120k

NeelsTV

Sub2KingLuffy

Sub2Blamspot524k

Sub2BmGTormenter117onYT

Sub2CodeNex77k

SorryForDelay

FinalDelay

Shutdown

RELEASE

Sub2HotSauceHan

BlamTopSecretCodeWontWorkIfNotSubbed

YammoRework

BlamSecret1MillionUniquePlayerCode

TyFor1mVisitsPart2

TyFor1mVisitsPart1

GoalReached

Fixes

TyFor10kFav

TyFor2kFav

FreeNami

Async

3219872

Async

Shock

BlamSpotInsaneWeekendCodeMustBeSubbedToWork

How to redeem Anime Last Stand codes?

Have you used codes before in this popular Roblox tower defense title? Follow these steps to use the Anime Last Stand codes and get free emeralds and rerolls.

1. Launch Anime Last Stand on your device

2. Click on the codes button located on the left-hand side of the screen

3. Copy and paste any of the active Anime Last Stand codes from our list above into the text box

4. Click on the redeem button to collect your free rewards

How do I get more Last Stand codes?