Roblox Criminality codes for March 2024

Criminality is a popular Roblox fighting game, and if you are an avid player looking for free cash and EXP in the game, we've got your back. Use the Roblox Criminality codes mentioned in this guide to get in-game freebies.

Developed by Crimcorp, Criminality is a free roam fighting game featuring multiple game modes and many weapons. You can choose to take down zombies or enter into a melee-only battle and so on.

Cash is the in-game currency, which is quite important. By redeeming any of the active Criminality codes listed here, you can get a lot of free cash, exp, and much more, which will help your progress. Like them, we've also got codes for Skibidi Tower Defense, One Fruit codes and many others for various Roblox games, so feel free to look around.

Active Criminality codes

BACKUP1 - $3,000 and 2x EXP

Try to use these codes as early as possible, as they are time-sensitive and will expire soon.

Expired codes

BYEBYE - $3,000 cash

- $3,000 cash 250KL - $3,000 cash, 2x EXP

- $3,000 cash, 2x EXP WINTERISHERE - $5,000 cash, 2x EXP

- $5,000 cash, 2x EXP QUICKTIME#1 - $10,000 cash

- $10,000 cash BLESSCRIM - $5,000 cash

- $5,000 cash CRIMONTOP - $10,000 cash

- $10,000 cash 225KL - $5,000 cash, 2x EXP

- $5,000 cash, 2x EXP 175KL - $10,000 cash

- $10,000 cash SUMMER2023 - $1,500 cash

- $1,500 cash BUGS01 - $5,000 cash

- $5,000 cash HALLOWS22 - Cash and Boosts

- Cash and Boosts BACK2SCHOOL - Cash and Boosts

- Cash and Boosts CROSSPLATFORM - Xp Boost

- Xp Boost SUMMER22 - Xp Boost

- Xp Boost INCOGNITO

NIGHTMARE

How to redeem Criminality codes?

Launch Criminality on your device

Find and go near an ATM in-game

Use the ATM

Go to the redeem codes section

Copy and paste any of the active Criminality codes from our list above into the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your free cash and exp

If you haven't redeemed codes before in this popular Roblox fighting game , don't worry. Follow the steps below to use these Criminality codes for free cash and exp.

How do I get more Criminality codes?