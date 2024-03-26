Roblox Criminality codes for March 2024
Free cash, exp, and much more
Criminality is a popular Roblox fighting game, and if you are an avid player looking for free cash and EXP in the game, we've got your back. Use the Roblox Criminality codes mentioned in this guide to get in-game freebies.
Developed by Crimcorp, Criminality is a free roam fighting game featuring multiple game modes and many weapons. You can choose to take down zombies or enter into a melee-only battle and so on.
Cash is the in-game currency, which is quite important. By redeeming any of the active Criminality codes listed here, you can get a lot of free cash, exp, and much more, which will help your progress. Like them, we've also got codes for Skibidi Tower Defense, One Fruit codes and many others for various Roblox games, so feel free to look around.
Active Criminality codes
- BACKUP1 - $3,000 and 2x EXP
Try to use these codes as early as possible, as they are time-sensitive and will expire soon.
Expired codes
- BYEBYE - $3,000 cash
- 250KL - $3,000 cash, 2x EXP
- WINTERISHERE - $5,000 cash, 2x EXP
- QUICKTIME#1 - $10,000 cash
- BLESSCRIM - $5,000 cash
- CRIMONTOP - $10,000 cash
- 225KL - $5,000 cash, 2x EXP
- 175KL - $10,000 cash
- SUMMER2023 - $1,500 cash
- BUGS01 - $5,000 cash
- HALLOWS22 - Cash and Boosts
- BACK2SCHOOL - Cash and Boosts
- CROSSPLATFORM - Xp Boost
- SUMMER22 - Xp Boost
- INCOGNITO
- NIGHTMARE
How to redeem Criminality codes?If you haven't redeemed codes before in this popular Roblox fighting game, don't worry. Follow the steps below to use these Criminality codes for free cash and exp.
- Launch Criminality on your device
- Find and go near an ATM in-game
- Use the ATM
- Go to the redeem codes section
- Copy and paste any of the active Criminality codes from our list above into the text box
- Click on the redeem button to collect your free cash and exp
How do I get more Criminality codes?The game developers are releasing new Criminality codes on their official Twitter or Discord server, so you can follow them there to track new codes, or the simplest method is to bookmark this page and come back often to find new codes as we'll update our list when new codes are released.
Roblox Stand Proud codes (March 2024)