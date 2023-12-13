Roblox: Taxi Boss codes - A lot of in-game cash for you to get
As the names suggest, Taxi Boss is a popular Roblox simulator where you step in the shoes of a taxi driver and transport passengers to their destinations. In addition to that, you can race against other players, and the objective is not to be the best taxi driver but to become the fastest.
Upgrading your taxi requires considerable cash, which is where Taxi Boss codes can help you. You can get a free chunk of cash in-game when you redeem active codes. So, without wasting more time, let's learn how check them out.
Active Taxi Boss codes
- LETSGO - $1,500 Cash
- XMAS - $1,500 Cash
- HIGHWAY - $1,000 Cash
- matrix - $700 Cash
- test - $100 Cash
- start - $1,000 Cash
Expired codes
- ONEYEAR - $1,000 Cash
- OFFICE - $1,000 Cash
- update - $1,000 Cash
- COMPANY - $1,000 Cash
- time - $1,500 Cash
- race - $1,000 Cash
- hundred - $1,000 Cash
- code - $1,000 Cash
- thanks - $1,000 Cash
- money - $1,000 Cash
- boss - $1,000 Cash
- like - $1,000 Cash
- taxi - $1,000 Cash
How to redeem Taxi Boss codes?
Wondering how to use Taxi Boss codes? Don’t worry. Just follow the steps below to use the Taxi Boss codes and get free cash:
- Launch Taxi Boss on your device and wait for it to load
- Click on the play button and choose your starter car
- Click on the shopping cart icon located in the bottom left of the screen
- In the new menu, copy-paste any of the active codes into the text box
- Click on the enter button and enjoy your free in-game cash rewards
How to get more Taxi Boss codes?Taxi Boss Group, the makers of Taxi Box, often release new codes when the game hits a milestone, such as when the game hits, let’s say, 300K likes. You can find new Roblox Taxi Boss codes in the game’s description on its Roblox page or the developer’s Discord Server or YouTube channel. However, it might be a challenge to track new codes. Thus, we recommend you bookmark this page and check back often to get your hands on new Taxi Boss codes quickly.
Other Roblox games that we have covered:
Next Up :
Undawn codes for December 2023
Undawn codes for December 2023