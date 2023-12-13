Roblox: Taxi Boss codes - A lot of in-game cash for you to get

As the names suggest, Taxi Boss is a popular Roblox simulator where you step in the shoes of a taxi driver and transport passengers to their destinations. In addition to that, you can race against other players, and the objective is not to be the best taxi driver but to become the fastest.

Upgrading your taxi requires considerable cash, which is where Taxi Boss codes can help you. You can get a free chunk of cash in-game when you redeem active codes. So, without wasting more time, let's learn how check them out.

Active Taxi Boss codes

LETSGO - $1,500 Cash

- $1,500 Cash XMAS - $1,500 Cash

- $1,500 Cash HIGHWAY - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash matrix - $700 Cash

- $700 Cash test - $100 Cash

- $100 Cash start - $1,000 Cash

Expired codes

ONEYEAR - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash OFFICE - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash update - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash COMPANY - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash time - $1,500 Cash

- $1,500 Cash race - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash hundred - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash code - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash thanks - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash money - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash boss - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash like - $1,000 Cash

- $1,000 Cash taxi - $1,000 Cash

How to redeem Taxi Boss codes?

Wondering how to use Taxi Boss codes? Don’t worry. Just follow the steps below to use the Taxi Boss codes and get free cash:

Launch Taxi Boss on your device and wait for it to load

Click on the play button and choose your starter car

Click on the shopping cart icon located in the bottom left of the screen

In the new menu, copy-paste any of the active codes into the text box

Click on the enter button and enjoy your free in-game cash rewards

How to get more Taxi Boss codes?