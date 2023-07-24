Grand Pirates codes (July 2023)
Updated on: July 24, 2023 - Checked for new codes
Grand Pirates is a popular Roblox pirate adventure game developed by Destiny Studios. If you are an anime fan, you are sure to enjoy it. You get to explore islands, fight enemies and obtain fruit to gain mysterious powers.
If you are an avid player searching for the latest working Grand Pirates codes, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we have listed all the codes you can use right away to get freebies such as Peli and various boosts.
Active Grand Pirates codes
- SecondSea - Stat Reset
- 50KLikesSorry - 120 minutes of 2x Peli
- 12.5MVisits - Stat Reset
- 60KFavorites - 60 minutes of 2x XP
Expired codes
- 10MVisits - Stat Reset
- 30KLikes - Reset Stats
- 8.5MVisits - Stat Reset
- GearFourth - Stat Reset
- 30KLikes - Stat Reset
- 50KFavorites - Remove Devil Fruit
- 7.5MVisits - Stat Reset
- 40KFavorites - Remove Devil Fruit
- 5MVisits - Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes
- 20KLikes - Stat Reset
- 1KDislikes - Remove your Devil Fruit
- 2MVisits - 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier
- 20KFavorites - Double Peli 60 Minutes
- 1.5MVisits - 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier
- 10KLikes - Stat Reset
- 1MVisits - Stat Reset
- SorryForShutdowns - 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate
- 10KFavorites - Double Peli 60 Minutes
- 5KLikes - Stat Reset
- 500KVisits - Remove Devil Fruit
- 100KVisits - Stat Reset
- 4KLikes - 30 minutes of 2x Peli
- 3KLikes - 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier
- 2KLikes - 30 minutes of 2x XP
- 1KLikes - Stat Reset
- SuspiciousAction - 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier
- SorryForBugs - 10k Peli
- Released - 10k Peli
How to redeem Grand Pirates codes?If you don’t know how to use the Grand Pirates codes, don’t worry. We have provided a step-by-step redemption guide for you:
- Launch Grand Pirates and wait for the game to load
- Click on the start button
- Click on the menu button located onthe bottom left side of the screen
- Now, click on the gear icon (settings button)
- Copy and paste any of the active Grand Pirates code into the text box and enjoy your rewards