Grand Pirates codes (July 2023)

Grand Pirates is a popular Roblox pirate adventure game developed by Destiny Studios. If you are an anime fan, you are sure to enjoy it. You get to explore islands, fight enemies and obtain fruit to gain mysterious powers.

If you are an avid player searching for the latest working Grand Pirates codes, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we have listed all the codes you can use right away to get freebies such as Peli and various boosts.

Active Grand Pirates codes

SecondSea - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 50KLikesSorry - 120 minutes of 2x Peli

- 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 60KFavorites - 60 minutes of 2x XP

Expired codes

10MVisits - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 30KLikes - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats 8.5MVisits - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset GearFourth - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 30KLikes - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 50KFavorites - Remove Devil Fruit

- Remove Devil Fruit 7.5MVisits - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 40KFavorites - Remove Devil Fruit

- Remove Devil Fruit 5MVisits - Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes

- Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes 20KLikes - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 1KDislikes - Remove your Devil Fruit

- Remove your Devil Fruit 2MVisits - 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier

- 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier 20KFavorites - Double Peli 60 Minutes

- Double Peli 60 Minutes 1.5MVisits - 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier

- 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier 10KLikes - Stat Reset

1MVisits - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset SorryForShutdowns - 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

- 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate 10KFavorites - Double Peli 60 Minutes

- Double Peli 60 Minutes 5KLikes - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 500KVisits - Remove Devil Fruit

- Remove Devil Fruit 100KVisits - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 4KLikes - 30 minutes of 2x Peli

- 30 minutes of 2x Peli 3KLikes - 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

- 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier 2KLikes - 30 minutes of 2x XP

- 30 minutes of 2x XP 1KLikes - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset SuspiciousAction - 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

- 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier SorryForBugs - 10k Peli

- 10k Peli Released - 10k Peli

How to redeem Grand Pirates codes?

Launch Grand Pirates and wait for the game to load

Click on the start button

Click on the menu button located onthe bottom left side of the screen

Now, click on the gear icon (settings button)

Copy and paste any of the active Grand Pirates code into the text box and enjoy your rewards

