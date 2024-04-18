Legacy Piece codes (April 2024)

Legacy Piece is a popular Roblox RPG inspired by the long-running anime series One Piece. Here, you create your character and embark on an adventure to become the strongest pirate in the world. To make your life easier, you can use Legacy Piece codes, which will reward you with free spins, cash and boosters.

In this guide, we've covered all the active Legacy Piece codes that you can use right away to get freebies such as boosters, spins and cash. We will also regularly update our list with new codes as and when they get released, so bookmark this page and check back often to use new codes before others.

If you enjoy playing Roblox RPGs and others, you might also be interested in our other Roblox codes such as Anime World Tower Defense codes and Anime Last Stand codes. And if you prefer different Roblox experiences, we have Wild Horse Islands codes and others that you can use.

Active Legacy Piece codes

1MVISITS - 5 spins, 150 cash, 900 seconds of Drop chance booster

- 5 spins, 150 cash, 900 seconds of Drop chance booster 500KVISITS - 5 spins, 350 cash, and 55 EXP

- 5 spins, 350 cash, and 55 EXP 10KLIKES - 5 spins, 350 cash, and 55 EXP

- 5 spins, 350 cash, and 55 EXP CHUCHUBLESSES - 5 Spins, 900 Seconds of EXP and Mastery Boosters

- 5 Spins, 900 Seconds of EXP and Mastery Boosters TYFORPATIENCE - 10 spins, 450 cash, and 55 EXP

- 10 spins, 450 cash, and 55 EXP CODESONE - 2 spins, 100 cash, and 45 EXP

- 2 spins, 100 cash, and 45 EXP Release - 2 spins, 45 cash, and 45 EXP

Expired codes

How to redeem Legacy Piece codes?

No codes have expired yet.

Wondering how to redeem codes in this popular anime RPG, don't worry. We've got you covered. Just follow the steps below to redeem your Legacy Piece codes and get free spins, cash and boosters:

Launch Legacy Piece on your device

Click on the Play button and wait for the game to load

Press the M key and go to the settings

Copy and paste any of the active Legacy Piece codes from our list above into the text box located at the bottom

Click on the submit button to get your free rewards

How do I get more codes for Legacy Piece?